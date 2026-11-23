CHENNAI: The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Cumta) has developed a system to replace physical metro travel cards with permanent QR codes— One Wallet — allowing commuters to recharge the code assigned to them and pay fares without carrying a separate card. The rollout, however, is awaiting necessary system upgrades by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

A Cumta official said the authority is ready to deploy the system under which the fare would be automatically deducted from the balance linked to the QR code when used for travel.

Cumta is also seeking the Southern Railway’s approval to expand the range of train tickets available through the Chennai One app, including those for AC seats, return journeys and seasonal tickets.

The authority has been requesting Southern Railway to facilitate the bookings and remove the geo-fencing restriction that prevents commuters from booking tickets within 50 metres of railway stations.