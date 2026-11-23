CHENNAI: The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Cumta) has developed a system to replace physical metro travel cards with permanent QR codes— One Wallet — allowing commuters to recharge the code assigned to them and pay fares without carrying a separate card. The rollout, however, is awaiting necessary system upgrades by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).
A Cumta official said the authority is ready to deploy the system under which the fare would be automatically deducted from the balance linked to the QR code when used for travel.
Cumta is also seeking the Southern Railway’s approval to expand the range of train tickets available through the Chennai One app, including those for AC seats, return journeys and seasonal tickets.
The authority has been requesting Southern Railway to facilitate the bookings and remove the geo-fencing restriction that prevents commuters from booking tickets within 50 metres of railway stations.
At present, passengers cannot purchase tickets through the app once they enter the restricted zone.
Southern Railway is understood to be concerned that commuters travelling without tickets might book them upon spotting ticket-checking staff at stations to avoid penalties.
The restriction, however, has caused inconvenience to genuine passengers, particularly those who forget to book tickets before reaching the station. They are forced to stand in queues at ticket counters despite having access to the mobile booking facility, M Vishnupriya, a regular train user, said.
She further complained of inability to book tickets when passing close to a track despite the actual entrance of the railway station being several metres away.
“Moreover, in the case of railway stations like Chetpet, commuters cannot book tickets while passing on the nearby railway bridge (Dr Guruswamy Bridge),” Vishnupriya said.