CHENNAI: Drinking water supply will be disrupted in four zones in Chennai for 24 hours from November 25 as Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) undertakes North Main water pipeline interconnection works at Madhavaram Milk Colony Metro Rail station.

According to a Metro Water release, the works will be carried out from 9 am on November 25. The pipeline work involves connecting the North Main water supply line that carries water from the old water treatment plant to the Villivakkam and Pattabiram distribution stations.

The disruption will affect parts of zone 2 (Manali), zone 3 (Madhavaram), zone 4 (Tondiarpet) and zone 6 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar).

The affected areas include Vadaperumbakkam and Theeyampakkam in Manali; Metha Nagar, Ramachandra Nagar, Annai Sathya Nagar and Ponniammanmedu in Madhavaram; parts of Tondiarpet, Kasimedu and Tiruvottiyur; and Kolathur, Ayanavaram and Madhavaram High Road in zone 6.

The water board has advised residents in the affected areas to store adequate water in advance and use water judiciously. Water will be supplied through tankers and other alternative arrangements wherever required.

Residents can book water tankers through the CMWSSB website (cmwssb.tn.gov.in) under the ‘Dial for Water’ service.