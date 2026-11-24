CHENNAI: Chennai Port Authority has invited Taiwan’s biggest container lines to help shape, and potentially co-invest in, a proposed $1.88bn mega container terminal. It is pitching the port as their base for India and South Asia.

A release from the port said Sachin Kurve, the port’s chairperson, met representatives of carriers Wan Hai, Interasia, Yang Ming and Evergreen at a meeting hosted by Stephen Hsu, director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center, Taiwan’s de facto mission in India. All four already call at Chennai.

The authority is asking the carriers to be “strategic partners” rather than merely future users. It is seeking investment, technical input, long-term capacity commitments, anchor-customer arrangements and mainline vessel deployments. In return, it has signalled commercial incentives, operational facilitation and policy support.

The planned Outer Harbour terminal would handle 5 million 20-foot equivalent units a year, with a 2 km quay and a 50-ha backup area. Drafts of 18 m in Phase I and 21 m in Phase II would let it take ultra-large container vessels on mainline and transhipment services. The authority aims to award the project by the end of 2027, with Phase I operating by 2033.