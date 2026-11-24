Winter in Chennai asserts itself through two distinct musical traditions — the devotional notes of Margazhi and the festive melodies of Christmas.
As the season draws close, The Mellow Circle is all set to usher in the celebrations with its annual Christmas musical play, ‘Anna of Nazareth’, on November 25 and 26 at Museum Theatre, Egmore.
The play, The Mellow Circle’s 26th production, follows Anna, a girl from Nazareth who does not particularly like Mary, whom she considers too good to be true. When Mary becomes pregnant before her marriage to Joseph, Anna and her friend begin spreading rumours about her, setting the stage for a story that unfolds against the backdrop of the birth of Jesus Christ. Michael Muthu, the director, says, “It’s the Christmas story, but from Anna’s point of view.”
The team chose the script written by American playwright Sue Gordon. “There aren’t many good Christmas scripts available, and we’ve run through all the best ones. This was one of the better productions we staged 17 years ago, so we decided to revive it,” shares Michael.
Though the script remains unchanged, this year’s production brings together a different cast and choir. The play has been in production for two months. Set in 4 BC, it is a period production. All the costumes and properties reflect that era.
The choir is as important as the script for a musical play. According to choir director Roshni Sharon Rajan, “It adds emotion, depth, and atmosphere to the story,” making it almost another character on stage. Roshni, who has been conducting The Mellow Circle since 2017, says the beautiful yet powerful narrative drew her to the project.
Almost 70 people are part of the cast and crew. “There’s a lot of talent and dedication coming together, and the scale of the production is quite exciting. It’s lovely to watch all the different elements fall into place,” says Roshni. She adds that there are choral harmonies, duets, trios, and ensembles, which will provide an “expressive musical experience” for the audience.
Roshni hopes that the audience has a wonderful time enjoying the music, acting, and the whole experience. “But more than anything, I hope the musical touches hearts and reminds everyone of His (Jesus’s) incredible love and sacrifice for us.”
‘Anna of Nazareth’ will be staged on November 25 and 26 at the Museum Theatre, Egmore, from 7 pm onwards. For tickets, visit www.premiertickets.co