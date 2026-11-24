Winter in Chennai asserts itself through two distinct musical traditions — the devotional notes of Margazhi and the festive melodies of Christmas.

As the season draws close, The Mellow Circle is all set to usher in the celebrations with its annual Christmas musical play, ‘Anna of Nazareth’, on November 25 and 26 at Museum Theatre, Egmore.

The play, The Mellow Circle’s 26th production, follows Anna, a girl from Nazareth who does not particularly like Mary, whom she considers too good to be true. When Mary becomes pregnant before her marriage to Joseph, Anna and her friend begin spreading rumours about her, setting the stage for a story that unfolds against the backdrop of the birth of Jesus Christ. Michael Muthu, the director, says, “It’s the Christmas story, but from Anna’s point of view.”