CHENNAI: With the Tasmac Elite outlets in the city making digital payments mandatory for purchases from Monday as many customers had to return empty handed, for either they didn’t have access to digital payment or the balance in their account is very low. The move, implemented in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, led to confusion and arguments between customers and staff.

According to Tasmac officials, the cash payment option will be disabled on hand-held devices for bills exceeding Rs 1,000, allowing only digital transactions.

When TNIE visited a few Elite outlets in Adyar, Velachery and Phoenix Mall, several customers were seen struggling to complete their transactions.

L Dheerajkumar (35), a customer at an elite outlet in Velachery, said he had to spend nearly 30 minutes completing a purchase worth Rs 360.

Another customer, S Sriram (45), raised concerns over the implementation of the empty bottle buy-back scheme at elite outlets. He said many such outlets did not have facilities to accept returned bottles.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE the digital payment system had been introduced at around 400 outlets across the four districts alone.

“We will identify the shortcomings and gradually address the issues. We request customers to cooperate with the employees,” he added.