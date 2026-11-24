CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has erected the last of 606 U-shaped concrete girders on the elevated stretch between Koyambedu Market and Alandur, completing the viaduct structure on a 14.5-km section of Phase II’s Corridor 5.

The final girder was lifted into place on Sunday between Butt Road and Kathipara on Paul Wells Road with two 550-tonne hydraulic cranes, CMRL said in a statement on Monday. The girders range from 15 m to 33.33 m in length and weigh about 135 tonnes each on average. CMRL used launching girders at some locations and high-capacity cranes at others.

Work was challenging along Kaliamman Koil Street, Butt Road and Paul Wells Road where traffic congestion, underground and overhead utilities and limited space complicated operations. The integrated flyover along Mount Poonamallee Road added to the difficulty. At span P380-P381 on Paul Wells Road, a school and residential buildings left no room to position cranes, the statement read.

The team temporarily used part of the school campus, demolishing sections of the compound wall and connecting passages during the Vijayadashami holidays, with the structures to be restored before the school reopened. As the 550-tonne cranes could not achieve the lifting radius, a 1,000-tonne crane was brought in.