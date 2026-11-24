CHENNAI: The state government on Monday assured Greater Chennai Corporation sanitary workers of identity cards, daily masks, weekly gloves and a woman-headed committee for women workers. However, their key demands, including job regularisation and a wage of Rs 832 a day, remain unresolved.

School Education Minister A Rajmohan met representatives of the sanitary workers’ union, Uzhaippor Urimai Iyakkam (UUI), at Kalaivanar Arangam in the second round of talks, held after nearly two months. GCC commissioner GS Sameeran and deputy commissioner (Health) Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao attended the nearly two-hour meeting.

The minister said GCC identity cards would be issued to temporary sanitary workers engaged through self-help groups, and raincoats would be distributed to workers in the Ambattur zone, who are yet to receive them.

He agreed to discuss assistance for the families of workers who die or are injured on duty through the Tamil Nadu Cleanliness Workers Welfare Board (TNCWB) and to enrol workers in the board within the stipulated time. He also agreed to include eligible workers who had been left out of the TAHDCO housing scheme and to review and amend its allotment rules.

The GCC had issued a circular on September 23 inviting applications for the scheme from temporary sanitary workers engaged SHGs. One of its conditions was that applicants must have been registered with the TNCWB for at least five years and have their registration currently renewed. The union objected that this would exclude most eligible workers.

Rajmohan said maternity and menstrual leave would be discussed with the CM and N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna and CTR Nirmal Kumar, the three ministers who took part in the first round of talks on September 4. The union’s other demands, including mechanisation of conservancy work and, a paid weekly offremain pending. The next round of talks is expected within 10 days.