On November 19, a meme template — ‘We got [X] before GTA 6’ — retired after doing the rounds for 13 years as The Grand Theft Auto franchise’s eighth instalment was launched.
After more than a decade of anticipation, the expectations surrounding the game were high. Having bought an Xbox just three days before the release, along with his wife Alen G Thomas, chief technology officer at Waves Technologies, says the game has lived up to his expectations, considering the scale and the years of development, particularly in its “level of detail, graphical fidelity, lighting, shadows, textures, and overall immersion”. Kavin Vardhan, technical lead at Sony PlayStation, says, “I was looking forward to seeing how far the graphical fidelity had come, and how immersive the world would feel. It knocked both of those expectations out of the park.”
While improvements in graphics come with time and technological development, gamers opine that Rockstar Games, which developed and published Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), has truly put in the effort to offer varied gameplay, compared with its previous instalments.
Lucia, the franchise’s first fully playable female protagonist in its mainline titles of the 3D era, brings a perspective that GTA has not explored before. Kavin considers this a welcome change, particularly in a franchise where women have largely been portrayed in a “sleazy or exploitative light”.
Akshay Krishna, a café supervisor and gamer, views Lucia’s introduction in the context of society the franchise often satirises. “Today, streamers get popular by just hating on women, being openly misogynistic, holding up patriarchy... I think Rockstar knew that a lot of their player base would be such people. I think that is exactly why they made this cautious decision to have a female lead character who is also a person of colour,” he opines.
GTA VI places Jason and Lucia’s relationship at the heart of its narrative, unlike the individual motivations that drove the story previously. Here, the pair have been pushed into crime by circumstance, and are trying to survive and build a future together.
This bond extends into the gameplay through the dual-protagonist system — players can switch between Jason and Lucia, bring one character into the other’s interactions and coordinate their responses. Alen says, “What I find particularly interesting is how the game makes their relationship feel like a living part of the experience rather than just something we watch through cutscenes. The more time they spend together and support each other, the stronger their connection becomes.”
Gamer Anusha Ganapathi points to the domestic aspects of their lives, including setting up a home and buying furniture, and Jason’s commitment to the relationship. She also notes that Lucia’s ambitions are rooted in her circumstances. “Both of them are caught up in a lifestyle where they feel that committing crimes is the only way to make money. They are desperate to find such opportunities and are willing to accept the high risks involved.”
The emphasis on companionship is accompanied by a shift in how players approach crime. Traditionally, GTA has allowed players considerable freedom to cause chaos in its open world. The new instalment, however, introduces the option of handling certain confrontations non-lethally, allowing players to knock out opponents instead of shooting them. Anusha explains that the game registers how violent a player has been, making the approach to crime an important part of the experience. “You can decide how violent these situations turn. So you can kind of decide not to shoot a lot of people.”
Vivek from the Tamil Gaming YouTube channel adds that these decisions are also taken into account for the Criminal Profile meter, which determines how the story progresses. Kavin notes, “A lot of the player reactions I’ve seen mention thinking twice before committing a crime, and liking that. It’s a great change of direction, and it’s clearly something Rockstar carried over from Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2).”
Akshay adds, “Obviously there’s still going to be some guns fired and lives taken to move the story and missions forward, but apart from all that, away from the mission, this game provides a platform where players can play by being true to themselves and the two lead characters.”
Adding another dimension to this interconnected gameplay is the ability to switch between characters and balance their behaviour. Prem, from the Tamil Gaming YouTube channel, explains, “In terms of progression, the way the two characters are linked and the way you can switch between them really brings out that sense of them becoming true professionals in their line of work. There is a mechanic where you can quickly switch between the two characters to keep their behaviour balanced, ensuring they stay on the right track rather than veering into psychopath territory.”
GTA VI does not abandon the crime, freedom, or unpredictability that define the series. Instead, it places greater emphasis on the relationships behind the actions and the consequences that follow. Gamers are exploring the game to discover alternate endings, and according to the internet, four endings have been reported so far. Akshay concludes, “You are responsible for the buttons you press.”
Sidequests in Leonida
Birdwatch: Grab your binoculars and spot different bird species across the game world
Phone calls: Spot posters with phone numbers, call them, and discover what happens
Little Free Libraries: Explore the neighbourhoods and interact with Little Free Libraries
Social media: Scroll through in-game social media and catch up on what’s happening — or exchange brain-rot content between the partners
Health and fitness: Follow workout routines, eat nutritious food, and stay healthy
Influence of RDR 2
Several Reddit threads term GTA VI the baby of RDR2 and GTA V, particularly in its emphasis on emotional depth. The influence, according to Vivek, also extends to the level of realism and detail in the gameplay. Vivek says, “The amount of effort they put into the video game is almost like recreating real life.”
Anusha draws a parallel between maintaining Arthur Morgan’s horse in RDR2 and looking after a primary vehicle in GTA VI: “Your primary car is kind of like your horse, and you have to repair it. You'll have to repaint it. You'll have to fill fuel.”