On November 19, a meme template — ‘We got [X] before GTA 6’ — retired after doing the rounds for 13 years as The Grand Theft Auto franchise’s eighth instalment was launched.

After more than a decade of anticipation, the expectations surrounding the game were high. Having bought an Xbox just three days before the release, along with his wife Alen G Thomas, chief technology officer at Waves Technologies, says the game has lived up to his expectations, considering the scale and the years of development, particularly in its “level of detail, graphical fidelity, lighting, shadows, textures, and overall immersion”. Kavin Vardhan, technical lead at Sony PlayStation, says, “I was looking forward to seeing how far the graphical fidelity had come, and how immersive the world would feel. It knocked both of those expectations out of the park.”

While improvements in graphics come with time and technological development, gamers opine that Rockstar Games, which developed and published Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI), has truly put in the effort to offer varied gameplay, compared with its previous instalments.