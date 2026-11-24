CHENNAI: Even as the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) prepares to launch a special drive on Tuesday and Wednesday to remove illegal hoardings across the city, residents claimed that high-powered LED hoardings continue to distract motorists, particularly at night.

Under the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, the average maintained luminance of hoardings must be reduced to 0.5 candelas or switched off altogether after 11 pm and at sunrise using automatic timing devices. However, residents alleged that these provisions are not followed in most cases.

Harsha Koda, co-founder of the Federation of OMR Resident Associations, said the LED hoardings near BSR Mall in Thoraipakkam and Chettinad Hospital in Sholinganallur operate at extremely high brightness. The problem is worse in the area because the streetlights were removed to make way for metro rail construction and with inadequate lighting the glare hits motorists directly in the face and makes night driving dangerous.

Arappor Iyakkam convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said several hoardings also violate the rules on advertisements, which permit only scrolling printed displays with a dwell time of 10 seconds and a transition time of one second. Animations and full-motion videos are allowed only at locations meant for non-vehicular traffic or in parking areas, but such displays continue to come up along roads with moving traffic, including Cathedral Road, he said.