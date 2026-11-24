CHENNAI: At least 40 container lorries carrying cattle from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra to Kerala for slaughter pass through Tamil Nadu every day, packed beyond capacity, according to an eight-minute documentary by the Tiruvallur-based NGO Almighty Animal Care Trust, which was released at the Chennai Press Club on Monday.

The cows, buffaloes and oxen are made to stand throughout the journey with no room to lie down or turn around, and are denied food and water, said Sai Vignesh, animal rights activist and president of the NGO. Cut green chillies are placed in their eyes to keep them standing, he said, adding that many animals have broken horns, open wounds and injuries from trampling, while some even die before reaching their destination.

Speaking to TNIE, Vignesh said that chillies are also inserted into the animals’ private parts, and handlers sometimes pour chilli-mixed water into the nostrils of those animals that still sit down. He called the practice deliberate torture for profit and said it violates the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960,