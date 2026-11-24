CHENNAI: At least 40 container lorries carrying cattle from Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Maharashtra to Kerala for slaughter pass through Tamil Nadu every day, packed beyond capacity, according to an eight-minute documentary by the Tiruvallur-based NGO Almighty Animal Care Trust, which was released at the Chennai Press Club on Monday.
The cows, buffaloes and oxen are made to stand throughout the journey with no room to lie down or turn around, and are denied food and water, said Sai Vignesh, animal rights activist and president of the NGO. Cut green chillies are placed in their eyes to keep them standing, he said, adding that many animals have broken horns, open wounds and injuries from trampling, while some even die before reaching their destination.
Speaking to TNIE, Vignesh said that chillies are also inserted into the animals’ private parts, and handlers sometimes pour chilli-mixed water into the nostrils of those animals that still sit down. He called the practice deliberate torture for profit and said it violates the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960,
Transport of Animals Rules, 1978, Central Motor Vehicles Rules, Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958 and the guidelines laid down by the Madras High Court. As per the Transport of Animals Rules, no goods vehicle can carry more than six cattle, although in one container lorry as many as 40 bullocks were carried in one case, he pointed out.
The documentary further showed an illegal holding yard in Karimangalam, Dharmapuri district, where cattle are unloaded from the lorries, kept under sheds and loaded again for Kerala.
These lorries enter Tamil Nadu through Gudiyatham in Vellore and travel via Natrampalli in Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Coimbatore before crossing into Kerala through Palakkad. They pass two inter-state check posts, several toll plazas and the limits of multiple police stations, where they are allegedly given a “free pass”.
Vignesh has also written to the Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, seeking action.