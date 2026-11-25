Six years ago, we were almost living the same day repeatedly under Covid-19 lockdown — confined to spaces. But a section of Indians continued to be out in the open, living through the pandemic in an entirely different way.

Among that group were the artist duo Jiten Thukral in Auroville and Sumir Tagra in Goa. They stayed in touch via video calls, often interrupted by poor network and pixelated screens. Instead of dismissing these interruptions, they began taking screenshots of them. “Covid was also like a glitch in our lives. So that’s why we started painting,” Sumir recalls.

They decided to begin painting trees. One of their early subjects was an Amaltas tree in Punjab, which had been cut down during the 1984 riots and held personal memories for Sumir. Their subsequent journeys to Kashmir and other places expanded the project. Today, this series of work titled Arboretum — comprising six sculptures and three paintings — is on display at the Ladbroke Hall in London.