Six years ago, we were almost living the same day repeatedly under Covid-19 lockdown — confined to spaces. But a section of Indians continued to be out in the open, living through the pandemic in an entirely different way.
Among that group were the artist duo Jiten Thukral in Auroville and Sumir Tagra in Goa. They stayed in touch via video calls, often interrupted by poor network and pixelated screens. Instead of dismissing these interruptions, they began taking screenshots of them. “Covid was also like a glitch in our lives. So that’s why we started painting,” Sumir recalls.
They decided to begin painting trees. One of their early subjects was an Amaltas tree in Punjab, which had been cut down during the 1984 riots and held personal memories for Sumir. Their subsequent journeys to Kashmir and other places expanded the project. Today, this series of work titled Arboretum — comprising six sculptures and three paintings — is on display at the Ladbroke Hall in London.
The four trees on display, selected, photographed and then painted, are, they say, markers of history, memory and even political resistance. “There are trees in everybody’s life while they are growing up, or which are planted by a family member. The trees actually are families. We just don’t see them,” Sumir notes.
This idea of trees as silent witnesses to human lives eventually led them to explore what they describe as the ‘secret trees of India’. One such historically significant tree was the tamarind tree at the Adinatha Perumal Temple in Alwarthirunagari, Thoothukudi. In popular and devotional accounts, the tree is claimed to be 5,000 years old. It is closely associated with the Vaishnavite saint Nammalvar, who, according to legends, spent 16 years in silent meditation beside its trunk. There is also a local belief that the tree never folds its leaves at night, remaining watchful even in sleep.
The Delhi-based artists travelled here for documentation. Jiten emphasises the importance of being physically present in the landscape they are interpreting. A tree, after all, is never the same daily. Its form, its surroundings, and the light falling on it are constantly changing.
Sumir speaks of how they view a leaf as a pixel within the larger image of a tree. Zooming into individual leaves and then gradually stepping back to see the entire tree is much like looking at pixels that eventually come together to reveal an image. There is also an element of concealment and revelation in this process, a reflection of how people navigate the increasingly blurred boundaries between their online and offline lives.
Back in the studio, the artists were inspired by the temple itself to feature their artwork on brass. Rather than creating conventional sculptures, Jiten and Sumir wanted to develop objects that could occupy a space and invite interaction. The resulting works include functional pieces such as benches, chairs, consoles, and bookshelves, with painted surfaces carrying hyper-realistic imagery inspired by sacred trees.
Presenting this body of work, inaugurated on October 13 and open till December 19, the artists also find meaning in the pieces because they were developed and produced through their studios in India, while meeting the requirements of an international exhibition space.
For Thukral and Tagra, as they are commonly known, “Arboretum is ultimately about looking at trees differently. They are not simply elements of a landscape but living repositories of stories, beliefs, and memories. Unlike humans, who come and go in a relatively short span of time, trees remain, quietly witnessing the transformations around them,” concludes Sumir.