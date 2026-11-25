Tabletop games are increasingly opening up possibilities beyond entertainment. Adding to this space is Anniki, a 100-card game being developed by urbanist and researcher Sashna, which seeks to make the history of Tamil Nadu an experience that players can discover, arrange together, and discuss around a table. Players have to figure out where their cards fit in relation to those already placed on the table, gradually building a chronological timeline.

For Sashna, the name, which means ‘back then’, encapsulates how history sounds as moments and stories rather than distant facts.

The concept took shape in October 2025, following a heritage walk along Mowbray’s Road. It prompted a desire to understand familiar surroundings that have evolved over time. In search of the story she wanted to tell, Sashna began scribbling events on chits and arranging them chronologically, constantly rearranging them. “Then it clicked — I had a game about history hiding in plain sight,” she says.