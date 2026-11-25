Tabletop games are increasingly opening up possibilities beyond entertainment. Adding to this space is Anniki, a 100-card game being developed by urbanist and researcher Sashna, which seeks to make the history of Tamil Nadu an experience that players can discover, arrange together, and discuss around a table. Players have to figure out where their cards fit in relation to those already placed on the table, gradually building a chronological timeline.
For Sashna, the name, which means ‘back then’, encapsulates how history sounds as moments and stories rather than distant facts.
The concept took shape in October 2025, following a heritage walk along Mowbray’s Road. It prompted a desire to understand familiar surroundings that have evolved over time. In search of the story she wanted to tell, Sashna began scribbling events on chits and arranging them chronologically, constantly rearranging them. “Then it clicked — I had a game about history hiding in plain sight,” she says.
Putting together 100 cards on historical events meant an extensive research process, which began alongside the game’s conception and has continued through its development.
Sashna says, “We wanted to make sure that it was representative, ensuring that all districts, religions, gender identities and other aspects of Tamil Nadu were represented. We looked into the history of individual locations, religions, and tribes, and tried to find the most interesting or exciting information that’d make people curious.”
Her sources include digital archives, like the Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department’s online archive, archaeology reports, and books. She has also visited various libraries for materials and contacted professors to access material that was otherwise unavailable to her.
“A lot of popular history is heavily contested, doesn’t have clear evidence, and reputed historians and scholars might hold different interpretations. That’s why triangulating information through multiple sources, examining primary and secondary evidence, and considering different historians’ interpretations has been important for my research process,” she adds.
Since March, Anniki has been undergoing community playtests, bringing together strangers to experience the game. It has helped identify gaps in the rules and gameplay. “I wanted it to make people curious about history. At the same time, I didn’t want it to be a textbook. As a game, it should always keep the fun part first, and knowledge second,” Sashna says.
On the future of Anniki, she says, “I definitely want to develop modular expansion packs exploring specific historical themes, such as maritime Tamil history and women’s contributions to Tamil history. But I also want to make this game for other states or cities.”
Anniki is expected to launch around February 2027.