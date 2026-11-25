CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) arrested an astrologer in Kumbakonam on Saturday for allegedly cheating a 38-year-old woman of Rs 56 lakh by promising to perform rituals to help her get pregnant and resolve family problems.

According to the Palavanthangal police, the woman, a resident of Nanganallur, lodged a complaint with the Pazhavanthangal police stating that she and her family had contacted the astrologer in 2023 after seeing an advertisement offering remedies for childlessness and family issues when the family was in Kumbakonam.

The astrologer allegedly collected Rs 56 lakh from her in instalments between 2023 and 2025. However, neither did she get pregnant nor were her family problems resolved.

When she demanded a refund in July, he allegedly threatened her. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and BNS, and arrested and remanded the astrologer on Saturday following an investigation.

He was also found to have been involved in car sales business, the police said.