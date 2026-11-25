CHENNAI: Pedestrians and cyclists using Royapettah-Triplicane and Adyar-Besant Nagar-Thiruvanmiyur stretches are set to get continuous footpaths, cycle lanes and redesigned junctions soon, as the Greater Chennai Corporation has floated tenders worth Rs 31.21 crore for the works.
Proposals for two more stretches, Tondiarpet-Royapuram-Washermanpet and another in South Chennai, are awaiting approval, and tenders for them are expected within a month, a senior corporation official told TNIE.
The works form the first phase of the Integrated non-motorised transport (NMT) Neighbourhood Development project under the Chief Minister Infrastructure Urban Development Mission.
The streets will be redesigned to put pedestrians and cyclists first. Besides footpaths and cycle lanes, the works include safe corridors to schools, better connections to public transport, organised parking and vending spaces, landscaping, greening and parks.
The Royapettah-Triplicane circuit will cover 6.49 km, connecting Wallajah Road, opposite Omandurar Government Estate, Kamarajar Salai, Sivananda Salai and Mount Road. The project has been estimated at Rs 11.88 crore.
Of the total stretch, 5.12 km of footpaths will be improved with standardised widths, tactile paving, universal accessibility ramps and pedestrian safety features, while another 1.37 km will be developed as smart streets with improved street lighting, pedestrian-friendly spaces, landscaping and organised parking.
Three junctions are set to be redesigned to address pedestrian-vehicular conflicts, improve intersection geometry and ensure safer pedestrian crossings. The improvement works will cover Wallajah Road, Dr Natesan Salai, Quaid-e-Millath Road, Victoria Hostel Road, Chepauk Station Road and Bharathi Salai (Pycrofts Road).
The neighbourhood has 43 identified schools, and the project will focus on improving pedestrian safety and connectivity to these institutions and public transport facilities.
The Adyar-Besant Nagar-Thiruvanmiyur circuit will cover 9.77 km along Sardar Patel Road and LB Road, extending up to the vicinity of Old Mahabalipuram Road. The project is estimated to cost Rs 19.33 crore. The proposal includes improving 6.56 km of footpaths with a minimum clear width of 1.8 metres, tactile paving, ramps and bollards to ensure safe and universal accessibility.
Another 1.71 km in the Adyar zone along Second and Third Cross Streets in Gandhi Nagar and Ramachandra Adithanar Street, which are around school catchment areas, will be improved as a safe school access network focusing on traffic-calming measures, safer pedestrian crossings, designated pick-up and drop-off zones and better access. The neighbourhood has 42 identified schools, where safe access will be created.
In addition, 1.5 km will be developed as smart streets with pedestrian plazas, improved street lighting, landscaping, street furniture (seating arrangements) and organised parking. Eleven junctions will be redesigned to improve road geometry, pedestrian movement, crossings and overall traffic safety.
Recent road widening by the State Highways Department along Sardar Patel Road and Gandhi Mandapam Road has cut footpaths to nearly half their width and removed the cycle lanes, so students of the nearby Anna University who walk or cycle to campus now have narrower footpaths and no cycle lanes.
However, a corporation official from the special projects department confirmed the smart streets project does not cover these narrow footpath stretches.
Works covered
Footpaths to have a minimum clear width of 1.8 m, tactile paving, ramps and bollards.School zones to have traffic calming measures, pedestrian crossings and designated pick-up/drop-off points. Smart streets to include pedestrian plazas, street l
ighting, landscaping, street furniture and organised parking