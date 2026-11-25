CHENNAI: Pedestrians and cyclists using Royapettah-Triplicane and Adyar-Besant Nagar-Thiruvanmiyur stretches are set to get continuous footpaths, cycle lanes and redesigned junctions soon, as the Greater Chennai Corporation has floated tenders worth Rs 31.21 crore for the works.

Proposals for two more stretches, Tondiarpet-Royapuram-Washermanpet and another in South Chennai, are awaiting approval, and tenders for them are expected within a month, a senior corporation official told TNIE.

The works form the first phase of the Integrated non-motorised transport (NMT) Neighbourhood Development project under the Chief Minister Infrastructure Urban Development Mission.

The streets will be redesigned to put pedestrians and cyclists first. Besides footpaths and cycle lanes, the works include safe corridors to schools, better connections to public transport, organised parking and vending spaces, landscaping, greening and parks.

The Royapettah-Triplicane circuit will cover 6.49 km, connecting Wallajah Road, opposite Omandurar Government Estate, Kamarajar Salai, Sivananda Salai and Mount Road. The project has been estimated at Rs 11.88 crore.

Of the total stretch, 5.12 km of footpaths will be improved with standardised widths, tactile paving, universal accessibility ramps and pedestrian safety features, while another 1.37 km will be developed as smart streets with improved street lighting, pedestrian-friendly spaces, landscaping and organised parking.