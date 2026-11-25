Myna Kitchen

With the flexibility to switch delivery locations between home and office, Myna Kitchen caters to customers juggling busy schedules and hybrid work routines. Founded by Surya and Karthi, the cloud kitchen offers home-style meals through two subscription plans: Standard and Essential. While the Standard plan features over 200 meal combinations spanning North Indian, South Indian, Continental, Afghan, and Mediterranean cuisines, the Essential plan focuses exclusively on South Indian food. Customers can choose breakfast, lunch and dinner in different combinations, with monthly and bi-monthly subscription options. Meals per day (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) start from Rs 330 and differ based on the plans opted for. Its key differentiator is a technology-driven subscription model that allows customers to manage orders, change delivery locations, and cancel meals, too. “If you decide to travel for five to 10 days, you can cancel all three meals for those days the previous day by 8 pm. You get a 100% refund in your wallet, which you can redeem the next time you pay. You do not have to pay the entire amount again. You pay only for what you eat,” explains Surya. The brand also offers non-repetitive menus, with dishes rotating across two to three weeks. Its in-house app enables customers to browse weekly menus, manage subscriptions and track deliveries. The kitchen delivers to 62 areas across the city. Customers can place orders through its app ‘Myna Kitchen’, available on the PlayStore.