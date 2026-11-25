Myna Kitchen
With the flexibility to switch delivery locations between home and office, Myna Kitchen caters to customers juggling busy schedules and hybrid work routines. Founded by Surya and Karthi, the cloud kitchen offers home-style meals through two subscription plans: Standard and Essential. While the Standard plan features over 200 meal combinations spanning North Indian, South Indian, Continental, Afghan, and Mediterranean cuisines, the Essential plan focuses exclusively on South Indian food. Customers can choose breakfast, lunch and dinner in different combinations, with monthly and bi-monthly subscription options. Meals per day (breakfast, lunch, and dinner) start from Rs 330 and differ based on the plans opted for. Its key differentiator is a technology-driven subscription model that allows customers to manage orders, change delivery locations, and cancel meals, too. “If you decide to travel for five to 10 days, you can cancel all three meals for those days the previous day by 8 pm. You get a 100% refund in your wallet, which you can redeem the next time you pay. You do not have to pay the entire amount again. You pay only for what you eat,” explains Surya. The brand also offers non-repetitive menus, with dishes rotating across two to three weeks. Its in-house app enables customers to browse weekly menus, manage subscriptions and track deliveries. The kitchen delivers to 62 areas across the city. Customers can place orders through its app ‘Myna Kitchen’, available on the PlayStore.
Good Life Eatery
From South Indian and North Indian favourites to Italian, Asian, Mexican, and Mediterranean fare, Good Life Eatery brings a multi-cuisine approach to healthy meal subscriptions in the city. Founded by Jayashree and Anush in 2020, the brand focuses on making healthy eating enjoyable rather than restrictive. Its offerings are divided into three plans: Balanced, a 500-calorie meal with carbohydrates, protein, and vegetables; Light, a 350-calorie salad-based meal; and Protein Tray, a 450-calorie meal providing approximately 45 grams of protein. “When you are on a subscription service, the biggest problem is retention because people get bored of having food out of a box all the time. We have a non-repetitive menu that goes up to three months,” says Jayashree. Meals are freshly prepared using weighed portions, while an in-house delivery fleet ensures timely service. Customers can switch between plans and customise their daily choices through the Good Life app. Prices start at Rs 360 for a Light meal, Rs 375 for Balanced and Rs 380-Rs 450 for Protein Tray, depending on the protein selected. Based in Palavakkam, the kitchen delivers within a 15-km radius, covering parts of OMR and ECR, as well as Kilpauk and Anna Nagar. To subscribe, visit www.tglemadras.com
Thenga Peera
Are you someone who loves Kerala cuisine and wishes you could enjoy authentic, home-style meals every day? Thenga Peera, founded by Arun Ulahannan in 2025, offers exactly that. Its menu features both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, with traditional favourites such as Kerala rice, thoran, mezhukkupuratti, idiyappam, kadala curry, kappa, and kanji. Customers can choose from one-day, five-day, 10-day, and 20-day plans, with the longer subscriptions offering lower per-meal prices. “What we promise is an authentic Kerala meal. If customers don’t want a specific item, want to include something in their meal, or need it delivered at a particular time, they can reach out to me directly, and I will make sure that happens for them,” says Arun. One-day subscriptions start at Rs 209 for lunch and Rs 139 for dinner. Based in Nungambakkam, the kitchen delivers within a 15-km radius. Orders can be placed through the website, thengapeera.com.
Virundhu Homemade Foods
Looking for comforting South Indian meals that taste like home-cooked food? Based in Kolathur, Virundhu Homemade Foods offers meal plans featuring a rotational menu of traditional dishes. Founded by Balu, the service caters to bachelors, working professionals, and individuals who find it difficult to cook regularly. Its menu includes staples such as sambar, different varieties of kuzhambu, and breakfast options like ragi semiya, with a 10-15-day menu cycle. “We prioritise great taste and maintain consistent quality standards. We make sure not to compromise on quality just to adjust the pricing. We prepare the food exactly as we would if we were cooking at home, because if you change even one small thing, the taste is bound to shift. That was the philosophy behind starting this service,” says Balu. Its signature offering includes Royal Vegetable Biryani. Monthly subscriptions covering breakfast, lunch, and dinner start at Rs 7,000, while individual meals and customised plans are also available. Deliveries currently cover Perambur, Villivakkam, Kolathur, Ayanavaram and Thiru.Vi.Ka Nagar and areas within 3 km of Kolathur. For orders, call 9894697304
Better Eats
Founded by chef Prince Joseph, BetterEats was launched in 2023. Having noticed that several subscription meal services prioritised dietary goals over taste, he set out to offer meals that were both wholesome and flavourful. Based in Velachery, the brand offers calorie-counted, balanced standard meal plans as well as customised meals based on diet charts prescribed by gyms or dietitians. Its USP lies in making healthy eating enjoyable and sustainable, with an emphasis on “menu variety and prompt deliveries”. Explaining the menu’s curation, Prince adds, “Food should be enjoyable for the customer, and only when it is enjoyable, it is sustainable. A sustainable diet is much more important than an effective diet because a diet can be super effective in limiting your calories and increasing protein, but if it cannot be sustained in the long term, it is not useful.” Subscriptions start at Rs 239 per day for three meals. Deliveries are available from Monday to Saturday within a 15-km radius of Velachery, with delivery to other areas available for a small fee. Orders can be placed through its website (www.bettereats.life) or through WhatsApp or call: 9677083979.