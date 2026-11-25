The 2025 City Biodiversity Index for Chennai counts 908 parks under different government agencies, spread across a combined 213.05 hectares. The figure measures the city’s green spaces, but it cannot show whether a woman feels comfortable using the equipment, an older person can reach a toilet, or a girl can walk onto a playground and join a game.
It is difficult to miss a neighbourhood park, often with fitness equipment, in Chennai. People use these spaces to walk, stretch, sit in the shade, or take a break. For women, a park can also be one of the few public places where exercise, leisure, and social life meet without the cost of a gym membership or a café visit.
The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) prepares to add 36 parks and 11 playgrounds under the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Development Mission. Announced on October 31, the first phase is estimated to cost Rs 43.97 crore. GCC is processing tenders for the projects, which will cover nine zones for parks and four for playgrounds. As Chennai expands its recreational infrastructure, residents and urban practitioners say the city must consider who can use these spaces and what makes them accessible.
Leisure close to home
Journalist Greeshma Kuthar’s family moved between Perambur, Alwarpet, and Arumbakkam, and each neighbourhood had a park. “From the time I was young, which was in the 90s, all parks had a lot of middle-aged working-class women in their saris. But also people who just come there for sitting, for shade; the young crowd used to hang out.”
Now, Greeshma visits the park for some alone time. Before she could afford a gym, she exercised in the park. “I used to go at least twice or thrice a week. It’s a demarcated space for you to work out, and the only place to do so if you don’t want to go to a gym,” she says.
Chennai’s parks are mostly pocket-sized The number of parks alone does not indicate how much recreational space is accessible to residents. An analysis of the park-wise area figures in the 2025 City Biodiversity Index shows that half of Chennai’s 908 parks measure less than 0.13 hectares, while 92% occupy less than half a hectare each. Only 30 parks measure one hectare or more. A few large parks raise the overall average. Secretariat Park, for instance, covers 60,775 square metres, or approximately 6.08 hectares. The figures indicate that Chennai’s large park count is made up predominantly of smaller neighbourhood spaces.
Shailaja, a teacher from Kerala living in the city for almost 15 years, has made it her routine to go to parks in her neighbourhood in the morning. It is not a common practice in her hometown, as even the few parks in Kerala have an entry fee. She says, “Besides exercise, I also come for the air and a much-needed break from this digitally indulgent life.” Her companions have included women across age groups, some even over 80 years. “They will be in their saris; carefree in their comfortable attire. The freedom we have here in parks in the mornings is also a very good thing,” she shares.
For most women, the park offsets the pressure of a working day, be it at their homes or offices or both. “We are always thinking about our work, what we are going to do next, the challenges we are facing, or the deadlines we have to meet. Relaxation is very important. Breathing some fresh air every morning will help us drain out all the negative energies. We live in a society where we can care and share,” Shailaja says.
Who gets to play
Parks may offer space to walk and exercise, but larger grounds can still be harder for women to occupy. Greeshma tried to organise a game of kho-kho with friends and could not find a Corporation ground where it felt possible. She says, “We were like the new entrants and couldn’t take that space because it was largely occupied by men.” Against the common notion, the need to play sports does not end in a woman’s twenties. “What if they want to play sports after they’re married, in their 30s, 40s? Why are there no spaces for them to play sports? Give the space, people will go and play.”
She has certain suggestions for this problem. “I wish there were certain spaces where you reserve some time for women. Or you create a Corporation ground for women. I suggest, create one in every area of the city for women,” she says.
Vanessa Peter, founder of Information and Resource Centre for Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC), who works with communities in informal settlements, takes a different position on women-only provision. “I am against the concept of exclusive parks. Even when you talk just about women, they don’t belong to just one age group. All parks have to be accessible. Generally, not all are. That is one of the major challenges,” she says, noting that efforts should be made for accessibility, taking into account intersectionalities and the needs of people with disabilities.
Gender gap in daily park visits A month-long online survey conducted by the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Gender and Policy Lab, with 567 respondents, found that 43% of male respondents visited parks daily, compared with 29% of female respondents. The Corporation’s Inclusive Design Manual, published in May 2025, also records that women account for 30% of park users and men 70%. It notes that men predominantly visit parks between 6 am and noon, while women tend to visit after 6 pm. The findings point to differences in park usage patterns and highlight the need for better lighting, seating, security, and accessible facilities.
Having conducted an audit in Kannagi Nagar, a resettlement site, Vanessa says parks in low-income neighbourhoods are often less maintained than those in affluent areas such as T Nagar and Mylapore. For Greeshma, the question is also one of cost. “Not everyone will be able to go to a café and spend a thousand bucks or have dinner in a restaurant. So for those families, parks are the only spots,” she says, emphasising that parks should be for all.
The work after construction
The inventory lists 161 parks directly managed by GCC, 621 outsourced to third parties, and 120 maintained through adoption. Three are maintained by self-help groups and two by CMRL. But it does not say how many outdoor gym machines are functional, how often they are inspected, or how many women and people with disabilities use them. Greeshma says, “In most parks, the maintenance is bad. That needs to be the larger focus of the Corporation.” Shailaja asks for better-maintained toilets inside parks.
A public park cannot meet every need for sport and leisure. It can give residents somewhere to meet, exercise, or sit without spending money. The Corporation’s task is to make sure that this reaches every neighbourhood and every resident. CE reached out to the GCC Parks and Playfields Department for details on park maintenance and plans to improve women’s access to recreational spaces. The department did not respond to calls before publication.