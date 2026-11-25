The 2025 City Biodiversity Index for Chennai counts 908 parks under different government agencies, spread across a combined 213.05 hectares. The figure measures the city’s green spaces, but it cannot show whether a woman feels comfortable using the equipment, an older person can reach a toilet, or a girl can walk onto a playground and join a game.

It is difficult to miss a neighbourhood park, often with fitness equipment, in Chennai. People use these spaces to walk, stretch, sit in the shade, or take a break. For women, a park can also be one of the few public places where exercise, leisure, and social life meet without the cost of a gym membership or a café visit.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) prepares to add 36 parks and 11 playgrounds under the Chief Minister’s Integrated Urban Development Mission. Announced on October 31, the first phase is estimated to cost Rs 43.97 crore. GCC is processing tenders for the projects, which will cover nine zones for parks and four for playgrounds. As Chennai expands its recreational infrastructure, residents and urban practitioners say the city must consider who can use these spaces and what makes them accessible.