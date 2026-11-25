CHENNAI: Despite huge demand, the AC local train service introduced on the Chennai-Arakkonam section on October 23 has received a poor response, with most coaches remaining largely unoccupied on the Tiruvallur-Arakkonam section.

The poor patronage is attributed to fare calculation anomalies the railways has yet to address, making the service unaffordable for a large section of commuters.

A passenger travelling from Chennai to Arakkonam has to pay Rs 230, against the regular fare of Rs 115, as the Tiruvallur-Arakkonam stretch is still classified as a non-suburban section. In contrast, the suburban fare from Chennai to Tiruvallur is just Rs 90.

While the train witnesses limited patronage on the Chennai-Tiruvallur section, the 12-car train carries just 20 to 40 passengers (with barely two to four passengers in each coach), on the Tiruvallur-Arakkonam stretch on most days. The 12-car train has a seating capacity of 1,168 and can accommodate an additional 4,852 passengers standing.

The delay in the railway board granting approval to include the Tiruvallur-Arakkonam section in the suburban network has been cited as the reason for the continued collection of higher fares, despite the Southern Railway having recommended the inclusion.