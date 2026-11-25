CHENNAI: Despite huge demand, the AC local train service introduced on the Chennai-Arakkonam section on October 23 has received a poor response, with most coaches remaining largely unoccupied on the Tiruvallur-Arakkonam section.
The poor patronage is attributed to fare calculation anomalies the railways has yet to address, making the service unaffordable for a large section of commuters.
A passenger travelling from Chennai to Arakkonam has to pay Rs 230, against the regular fare of Rs 115, as the Tiruvallur-Arakkonam stretch is still classified as a non-suburban section. In contrast, the suburban fare from Chennai to Tiruvallur is just Rs 90.
While the train witnesses limited patronage on the Chennai-Tiruvallur section, the 12-car train carries just 20 to 40 passengers (with barely two to four passengers in each coach), on the Tiruvallur-Arakkonam stretch on most days. The 12-car train has a seating capacity of 1,168 and can accommodate an additional 4,852 passengers standing.
The delay in the railway board granting approval to include the Tiruvallur-Arakkonam section in the suburban network has been cited as the reason for the continued collection of higher fares, despite the Southern Railway having recommended the inclusion.
“The issue has been brought to the Railway Board’s attention. The board will have to examine various factors before approving the inclusion of new sections in the suburban network,” a railway official said.
Regular passengers, particularly office-goers, have questioned the rationale behind the railways charging non-suburban fares only on AC services between Tiruvallur and Arakkonam, while continuing to collect suburban fares on non-AC local trains operating on the same section. The non-AC local train fare from Chennai to Arakkonam is currently Rs 20.
“The fast AC local service departing Chennai Central at 6.30 pm sees limited patronage, largely from passengers travelling up to Tiruvallur. Had the fare been lower, many passengers travelling to Arakkonam, Kadambattur and other places on the 7.10 pm fast local would have shifted to the AC service, easing overcrowding on other suburban trains. However, the higher fare defeated the purpose of introducing additional service during peak hour,” S Ranjith of Mosur said.
During the evening peak hours, from 6 pm onwards, trains departing Chennai’s suburban terminal towards Arakkonam are packed, leaving passengers with little room to board. The MEMU fast local to Tirupati, which departs Chennai Central at 7.10 am, is also packed every day.
“Operating trains at higher fares without sufficient patronage amounts to a huge waste of resources,” S Gomathinayagan of Arakkonam said.
Chennai - Arakkonam AC local
Total trips: Six, two on fast lines & four on slow lines
Fare structure:
Chennai-Arakkonam - Rs 230
Chennai-Tiruvallur (42 km) - Rs 90 Chennai - Egattur (45 km) - Rs 185
Tiruvallur-Arakkonam (27 km) - Rs 180 Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu (60 km) - Rs 105 (suburban fare structure)