CHENNAI: The ownership and function of drainage channels must be established before fixing responsibility on discharge of sewage into Chembarambakkam Lake or ordering their closure, the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Metro Water) has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Metro Water filed the status report before the NGT’s Southern Bench, in the last week of October, in a suo motu case over sewage contamination of the lake.

The report also warned that indiscriminate closure of a hydraulic outlet without a detailed assessment would result in diversion of stormwater and sewage into adjoining low-lying areas.

The board stressed that shutting down upstream pollution sources, rather than merely blocking downstream channels, was the sustainable solution, and would require coordination with WRD and other departments.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had earlier informed NGT that a direction to Metro Water to plug unauthorised stormwater drains was issued, following which, the tribunal directed Metro Water and Water Resources Department (WRD) to file its reports.