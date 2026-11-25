CHENNAI: Demanding that the state government take over the operation of electric buses in the city and end private participation, members of the Government Transport Workers Union staged a protest in front of the MTC headquarters on Tuesday.

The protest was organised jointly by the North Chennai, Central Chennai and South Chennai district committees and the Government Transport Workers Union, in which the family members of transport employees took part.

The union said nearly 45 lakh passengers use MTC buses every day and alleged that outsourcing electric bus operations to private operators amounted to privatisation of public transportation.

It alleged that the previous DMK government had handed over MTC routes to a private firm in 2025 for operating 625 electric buses. Claiming large-scale irregularities in the arrangement, the protesters demanded an inquiry.

“Despite working as hard as the permanent employees, the contract workers are not eligible for several benefits. Moreover, the employees have lost social security. Reservation is not followed while appointing employees by private firms,” V Dayanandam, general secretary of the union, said.

The protesters also sought a government takeover of all 625 electric buses, direct operation by MTC, permanent absorption of staff and regularisation of contract workers who had completed three years of service.

The police detained the protesters for disrupting traffic and released them in the evening.