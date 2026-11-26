A Raja Ravi Varma painting invites the eye to linger. The sari-clad women look elegant even while holding something as simple as a fruit, and the faces of gods and goddesses carry a calm that makes the world of mythology feel close. One can look at these images for years and still find something new in them. To stand before these works in person is a pleasure, and Chennai now has that opportunity through a gallery established by art historian Nanditha Krishna, president of CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation.

The gallery brings together more than 100 oleographs and chromolithographs by Ravi Varma, a collection that had been hanging across different parts of the foundation’s building. Nanditha traces its beginnings to her great-great-grandfather, CR Pattabhirama Iyer, who was a friend of the artist and bought a few paintings from him. Her great-grandfather, CP Ramaswami Aiyar, added to the collection over the years. “I realised there were over 100 of them. I went to an exhibition where I found similar oleographs being sold for Rs 1 lakh and realised they were far more valuable than people thought. So we decided to bring them together and turn it into a permanent gallery,” she says.