A Raja Ravi Varma painting invites the eye to linger. The sari-clad women look elegant even while holding something as simple as a fruit, and the faces of gods and goddesses carry a calm that makes the world of mythology feel close. One can look at these images for years and still find something new in them. To stand before these works in person is a pleasure, and Chennai now has that opportunity through a gallery established by art historian Nanditha Krishna, president of CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation.
The gallery brings together more than 100 oleographs and chromolithographs by Ravi Varma, a collection that had been hanging across different parts of the foundation’s building. Nanditha traces its beginnings to her great-great-grandfather, CR Pattabhirama Iyer, who was a friend of the artist and bought a few paintings from him. Her great-grandfather, CP Ramaswami Aiyar, added to the collection over the years. “I realised there were over 100 of them. I went to an exhibition where I found similar oleographs being sold for Rs 1 lakh and realised they were far more valuable than people thought. So we decided to bring them together and turn it into a permanent gallery,” she says.
The collection also tells the story of how Ravi Varma took art beyond royal households. According to Nanditha, the former Diwan of Travancore, Sir T Madhava Rao, suggested that the artist make his paintings accessible to ordinary people who could not afford to own commissioned works. This prompted him to begin producing oleographs through his press. Beyond making art affordable, it changed how people encountered religious imagery in their homes and everyday lives. Nanditha points to the social significance of this at a time when several caste communities were denied entry into temples. “If you can’t go to a temple and the gods came to you, isn’t that fantastic? That’s what Ravi Varma did. The gods went into people’s homes, so everybody had access to them,” she says. The images also shaped the popular imagination of Hindu deities. “Today, if we think of Rama or Krishna, we don’t think of a beautiful sculpture we saw somewhere. We think of Rama in Ravi Varma’s painting,” she says.
The gallery also offers a glimpse into the commercial history of the Ravi Varma Press. The Varmas sold a majority interest in the press to German technician Fritz Schleicher in 1901, with the formal handover taking place in 1903. Under Schleicher, the press expanded into commercial printing, producing advertisements, postcards, and other printed material. The gallery includes prints bearing advertisements, including those for Sunlight soap, which Nanditha identifies as later additions and not part of Ravi Varma’s original work.
The collection, housed in the formerly Shakuntala Art Gallery, is open to the public from 10 am to 5.30 pm for a nominal fee.