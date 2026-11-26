CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the commissioners of Greater Chennai Corporation, Greater Chennai Police and the Chennai collector to appear before the court on December 1 in connection with a contempt of court case for failing to clear encroachments on Loop Road on Marina Beach.

A division bench of justices AG Jagadish Chandira and Shamim Ahmed passed the orders on Tuesday while hearing a sub-application filed by M Anand of Nochikuppam in Chennai.

The bench stated that, by an order dated February 17, 2025, it had closed the suo motu writ petition after recording the submission of the additional advocate general, with a direction to GCC and GCP to ensure at all times that there is no hindrance in the smooth flow of traffic on Loop Road.