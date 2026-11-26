Last month, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) launched ‘Aqua Line Passport & Stamp Trail’ to commemorate one year of its full-route operations. The initiative encouraged commuters and travel enthusiasts to explore each station’s unique character and its neighbourhood by collecting souvenir stamps at all ten stations. Inspired by this, Shivani Ranganathan, a product manager, started ‘Transit Rally’. She has created 41 stamps, one each for the blue and green line stations operated by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).
“Metro has been a part of our daily life. But we don’t tend to appreciate how much convenience it has added to our lives. Somehow in today’s world where we are digitally dependent, people are seeking ways to connect back to physical stuff. Keeping that in mind, I thought this could be commuters’ tiny milestone that can bring the dopamine hit,” she says.
Every stamp carries a different element that represents the respective station’s distinctive feature or history. Shivani says, “I have plans to publish a passport for the 41 stamps, and I want people to understand how and where each metro station got its name, its history, and the tiny details that we can learn and appreciate.”
Shivani will carry stamps from previous weeks for those who wish to join the rally midway. She is also trying to formalise this initiative with the CMRL. Once finalised, the stamps will be available for commuters to collect at the stations.
The next station for the Transit Rally stamp is Wimco Nagar Metro on Sunday. Carry a book or paper to get your free stamp. To know more, visit @transit.rally on Instagram.