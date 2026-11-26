Last month, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) launched ‘Aqua Line Passport & Stamp Trail’ to commemorate one year of its full-route operations. The initiative encouraged commuters and travel enthusiasts to explore each station’s unique character and its neighbourhood by collecting souvenir stamps at all ten stations. Inspired by this, Shivani Ranganathan, a product manager, started ‘Transit Rally’. She has created 41 stamps, one each for the blue and green line stations operated by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL).

“Metro has been a part of our daily life. But we don’t tend to appreciate how much convenience it has added to our lives. Somehow in today’s world where we are digitally dependent, people are seeking ways to connect back to physical stuff. Keeping that in mind, I thought this could be commuters’ tiny milestone that can bring the dopamine hit,” she says.