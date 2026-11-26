Heritage is not limited to temples, monuments, and old buildings alone. Sometimes, it is an old utensil tucked away in a kitchen, a forgotten letter in a cupboard, or an artefact sitting quietly in a corner of our home.

Often, the memories and emotions attached to old objects make us want to preserve them. Holding on to this thought, Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai (NVNONK) has, since 2012, been exploring ways to document the household heritage of Madras and its everyday material culture. Through photographs and sketches, the initiative encourages people to look more closely at the heritage within their own homes. After a brief pause in physical exhibitions, the initiative returns with a new collaborative session ‘Household Heritage: Looking, Understanding and Photographing Objects’.