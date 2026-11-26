Heritage is not limited to temples, monuments, and old buildings alone. Sometimes, it is an old utensil tucked away in a kitchen, a forgotten letter in a cupboard, or an artefact sitting quietly in a corner of our home.
Often, the memories and emotions attached to old objects make us want to preserve them. Holding on to this thought, Nam Veedu Nam Oor Nam Kadhai (NVNONK) has, since 2012, been exploring ways to document the household heritage of Madras and its everyday material culture. Through photographs and sketches, the initiative encourages people to look more closely at the heritage within their own homes. After a brief pause in physical exhibitions, the initiative returns with a new collaborative session ‘Household Heritage: Looking, Understanding and Photographing Objects’.
The session brings together Madras Photo Bloggers, The Deaf Artists NFT Collective, Alliance Française of Madras and NVNONK. It will feature photographer and founder of Madras Photo Bloggers, Srivatsan S, along with architects and heritage professionals, Muhilann and Prasanna.
Marking World Heritage Week and the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the session brings together two ways of engaging with household heritage — understanding the stories behind everyday objects and learning to photograph them with sensitivity and care.
Objects from the NVNONK archives will be introduced and discussed, exploring their histories, materiality, significance, and associated memories. This will be followed by a practical demonstration on photographing heritage objects. Thirupurasundari Sevvel, architect, founder and curator of NVNONK, believes that it is important to cultivate a sense of sensitivity in the way we engage with heritage — whether we are visiting a historic building or photographing an everyday object. “We have the Nam Library where we have ephemeral things and household heritage objects. Everything has a story — a kitchen object or a letter,” she says.
The session encourages participants to observe an object, understand its significance, and communicate its story through an image.
The event will be held at La Maison - Café Library, Alliance Française of Madras on November 29, 11 am-1 pm. Sign language interpretation will be available. To register: madras.kadhai@gmail.com