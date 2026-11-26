A solid 13 years after its previous edition, the extremely popular Grand Theft Auto video game series has just released its new instalment, generating a record-breaking $3.8 billion in retail sales worldwide during just its first day of availability. The series is meant for adults only, with gameplay set in and centres around criminal underworlds. It contains violence (including misogynistic crimes), sexual content, and substance use, and does not have moderators in online modes. There are a lot of things about the sound of it that pander right into the more unfavourable stereotypes about adult gamers. Yet Grand Theft Auto VI has turned that generalisation upside-down, and has upset some of its loyalists in the process. It not only features a new mandatory female co-protagonist, Lucia Caminos, but it has also made being nice to Lucia a significant component of progressing in the game.

Lucia is getting out of prison, and as her doting boyfriend Jason Duval, the player gains points through missions in anticipation of her release such as purchasing groceries and clothing and romantic non-essentials such as an engraved necklace and flowers. Then, there are tasks such as meditating together and working towards a monetary savings goal together.