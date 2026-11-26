A solid 13 years after its previous edition, the extremely popular Grand Theft Auto video game series has just released its new instalment, generating a record-breaking $3.8 billion in retail sales worldwide during just its first day of availability. The series is meant for adults only, with gameplay set in and centres around criminal underworlds. It contains violence (including misogynistic crimes), sexual content, and substance use, and does not have moderators in online modes. There are a lot of things about the sound of it that pander right into the more unfavourable stereotypes about adult gamers. Yet Grand Theft Auto VI has turned that generalisation upside-down, and has upset some of its loyalists in the process. It not only features a new mandatory female co-protagonist, Lucia Caminos, but it has also made being nice to Lucia a significant component of progressing in the game.
Lucia is getting out of prison, and as her doting boyfriend Jason Duval, the player gains points through missions in anticipation of her release such as purchasing groceries and clothing and romantic non-essentials such as an engraved necklace and flowers. Then, there are tasks such as meditating together and working towards a monetary savings goal together.
A four-tier Relationship Level system also receives positive boosts through gestures like giving Lucia a foot massage, spending quality time with her, doing check-ins through the day and fixing up the house. The whole scenario seems markedly different from 2004’s GTA: San Andreas, where the protagonist could date six girlfriends concurrently. Here we have commitment. These assignments are optional, but they represent a dramatic tonal shift.
Previous iterations in the GTA series had problematic tasks such as hiring and killing sex workers as part of the gameplay, and these have either been removed or restricted in the latest release. No violence is permitted against the non-binary character Cygnus, for instance, in order to avoid anti-queer actions. In the absence of the gamemakers’ published insights into why they chose to execute these progressive shifts, one can assume that some good intentions were involved, aside from the pragmatic desire to cater to a wider, wiser audience.
A lot has changed in the world since 2013, and players of all genders deserve better. Some may argue that there is something slightly patronising about rewarding adult men, who are the vast majority of GTA gamers, for virtual performances of bare minimum niceness and mutual responsibility in partnership, but the hostility of a faction of male gamers who have been vocal about their dissatisfaction with these changes is a pretty damning indicator of the need for such, well, an education. In a fictional universe where millions of players have historically not batted an eyelid when it comes to carrying out acts of violence and unscrupulousness, carrying out acts of consideration and duty is what has caused offense.
There are some cute reels out there about players who, having gotten Lucia flowers, did the same for their significant others. The most real-world points still go, of course, to those who know that niceness and respect don’t need to be incentivised at all. Perhaps GTA VI will help more people realise it.