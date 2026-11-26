As the seasons change across India, I cannot help but admire how, in many cases, the essence of traditional games has emerged from the same rhythms that governed everyday life: rain and drought, sowing and harvest, abundance and scarcity, animals, seeds, earth, and the changing seasons. Play was never separate from the natural world. It borrowed its materials, metaphors, and even its sense of time from it. Look closely at traditional play and another landscape begins to appear. Even the calendar of play may once have followed the calendar of the land.
Before standardised plastic toys and indoor entertainment, what children played with depended partly on what was around them. Their seasonal availability defined the seasons of play. Thus, as the earth changed, play changed too.
The interesting question isn’t what games were made from, but what our games tell us about the landscape in which people played. Coastal communities had access to shells; agricultural communities to seeds and nuts; almost everywhere, people could transform stones, earth, and sticks into games. Pallanguzhi gives you a particularly evocative image: handfuls of seeds or shells being distributed into successive pits, then gathered and redistributed in a manner reminiscent of sowing, accumulation, and harvest.
That is not to say that games were created to teach agriculture or to reflect these processes, rather they carry the imprint of the world in which they were created. In an agricultural society, leisure isn’t evenly distributed through the year. There are periods of labour, waiting, harvest, and celebration. Festivals themselves are often attached to seasonal or agricultural moments, and many of the celebrations surrounding them have elements of not merely prayer and ritual but music, dance, and even games.
But nature is neither merely a metaphor for games, nor is its influence limited to defining seasonal play. In some cases, nature enters games as character. Think of the extraordinary number of games involving the language or imagery of animals, birds, predators, prey, forests and fields.
Aadu Puli Aattam, for instance, places goats and tigers opposite each other. Rather than treating that only as an abstract strategy game, you could ask what it says about a society for whom livestock, predators, and the boundaries between settlement and wilderness were familiar realities. And as we look at the world today, with increasing human-wildlife conflict, we realise that some of these ideas are relevant as they stand and not merely as a metaphor for an industrialised society.
Agricultural life and natural elements revolve around recurring ideas: accumulate, distribute, conserve, lose, replenish, wait, risk, harvest. And those are also basic mechanisms in many traditional games.
Could games from agrarian societies have naturally absorbed this way of understanding of the world — the fortunes rise and fall, what you possess today may disappear tomorrow, and resources move from one place to another and return?
What can India’s traditional games tell us about the relationship we once had with nature and the seasons? And more importantly, what lessons do they continue to have for us today?