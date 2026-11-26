As the seasons change across India, I cannot help but admire how, in many cases, the essence of traditional games has emerged from the same rhythms that governed everyday life: rain and drought, sowing and harvest, abundance and scarcity, animals, seeds, earth, and the changing seasons. Play was never separate from the natural world. It borrowed its materials, metaphors, and even its sense of time from it. Look closely at traditional play and another landscape begins to appear. Even the calendar of play may once have followed the calendar of the land.

Before standardised plastic toys and indoor entertainment, what children played with depended partly on what was around them. Their seasonal availability defined the seasons of play. Thus, as the earth changed, play changed too.

The interesting question isn’t what games were made from, but what our games tell us about the landscape in which people played. Coastal communities had access to shells; agricultural communities to seeds and nuts; almost everywhere, people could transform stones, earth, and sticks into games. Pallanguzhi gives you a particularly evocative image: handfuls of seeds or shells being distributed into successive pits, then gathered and redistributed in a manner reminiscent of sowing, accumulation, and harvest.