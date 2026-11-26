For a coastal city like Chennai, fishing is hardly an unfamiliar sight. It is woven into our ooru’s very fabric. The fresh catch displayed in markets, fishing nets spread out to dry alongside our shores, boats anchored on beaches, and even the occasional smell of fish at railway stations — a reminder of the trade that carries Chennai’s catch to markets within and outside the state — talk of how deeply fishing is embedded in our everyday lives.

Yet, while marine fishing continues to shape the city’s markets and eating habits, inland fishing, practised in Chennai’s many lakes and canals, continues to be pursued by smaller communities of fishers on the peripheries.

And as for the working-class people — beyond the fishing community — who continue to live around these waterbodies, inland fishing during the monsoon, when lakes and canals swell with rainwater, serves them in more ways than one. Although these enthusiastic fishers can be found across the city, including in the Buckingham canal and Adyar river, a quick stop at the many waterways that connect to the lakes located in North-West Chennai (Korattur and Retteri lakes) tells stories of livelihood, sustenance, and leisure.