CHENNAI: Two months after the Greater Chennai Corporation issuing termination orders to two NGOs running shelters for the urban homeless based on a vigilance committee inquiry into alleged irregularities, both shelters are carrying out their operations unchecked. The charges against the shelters range from soliciting donations in the shelter’s name to using expired groceries in the kitchen.

The orders, issued on September 23, asked Annai Anbalayaa (TTK Road, Royapettah) and Regina Charitable Trust (Market Street, Mandaveli) to hand over the shelters to the corporation within seven days.

The vigilance committee had received a complaint against Annai Anbalayaa and asked its director, Sivakumar, for an explanation. After his reply on July 14, an inquiry reportedly found the NGO solicited donations in the shelter’s name without the corporation’s knowledge and uploaded photographs of inmates on its website and social media without their consent.

The GCC has been supplying three meals a day to the inmates since April, but the NGO told the public the civic body gave only one meal a day, and sought donations on that basis, the order said. It also alleged the NGO kept no proper record of donations, stored money and articles from the public at the shelter without permission and listed the GCC-run shelter as one of it’s ‘branches’ on its official website.

The corporation, in the order, said the MoU would not be renewed with the NGO.

When TNIE visited the shelter, the shelter staff, however, said before April this year, it was the NGO that arranged the other two meals through donations. They said some donors continued to extend assistance even after the corporation began providing all three meals. On the other hand, the shelter inmates are unaware of the termination order and said they had been taken good care of.