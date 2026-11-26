CHENNAI: A one-year-old girl died and her father sustained burn injuries in a fire accident at their house near Madhavaram on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened allegedly after a can of diesel stored on the ground floor of the house caught fire from an oil lamp lit for Karthigai Deepam.

The deceased has been identified as A Dhansika. Her father, Arivazhagan (42), a lorry driver, has been admitted to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital and is currently in critical condition.

According to the Madhavaram police, the family lives in a ground-plus-first-floor house at Ponniammanmedu. Arivazhagan usually stores diesel in cans on the ground floor. On Wednesday, he had brought home a can of diesel. His wife had lit oil lamps at several places inside the house to celebrate Karthigai Deepam.

The police said the fire broke out on the ground floor when the diesel can came into contact with one of the oil lamps.

Arivazhagan, who was carrying Dhansika, tried to escape the fire by taking her upstairs. However, the child suffocated and collapsed. A few minutes later, Arivazhagan too collapsed after sustaining burn injuries. A neighbour who was nearby also suffered minor injuries.

Hearing the family’s cries, the neighbours rushed to their aid and alerted the authorities.

The Madhavaram police and fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a government hospital in Periyar Nagar. They were subsequently referred to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. Dhansika was declared dead, and her body was sent for postmortem. Further investigation is under way.