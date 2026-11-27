CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO working against corruption, claimed that its song questioning the government’s move to allow quotation tenders for work costing below Rs 50 lakh was blocked on Instagram in India within minutes of its release.

In a statement, convenor Jayaram Venkatesan said the song, titled “Thodamaattom, Thodavidamaattomnu Sonneengale?”, was released on social media to condemn the circular for awarding works through quotations instead of online tenders.

Why does the government, which had promised transparency, make room for tenders that could be kept out of public view, he asked, and demanded that the circular be withdrawn.

Soon after the song started gaining traction, the organisation’s Instagram account was notified that the reel had been removed in India in compliance with legal requirements, Jayaram said and called it an attack on freedom of speech and expression.

No reason or legal provision had been cited, he said, and it was unclear whether the Tamil Nadu police, another authority or Instagram itself had acted.

In a representation to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on November 24, Arappor said open e-tenders had drawn bids 5% to 25% below scheduled rates in several tenders floated by the Chennai Corporation and other departments.

The organisation asked for all contracts above `1 lakh to be awarded through the e-tender process.