CHENNAI: High upfront costs, inadequate charging infrastructure, and lack of affordable loans are preventing autorickshaw drivers in the city from switching to electric vehicles, despite the potential for considerable savings in operating costs, according to a study by Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group.

The study, titled surveyed 1,008 autorickshaw drivers and the report, launched at an event in Chennai on Thursday, stated that 60.5% of the drivers used rental vehicles, making switching to e-autos difficult without affordable rental or leasing options.

Further, 56.1% of the drivers who own their vehicles had bought them less than five years ago, which creates a financial disincentive for replacement. However, 77% of those who had driven e-autos earlier showed interest in retrofitting their vehicles into e-autos.

Range anxiety is another concern, with 46.4% of drivers typically covering up to 80 kilometres in daily trips.

Limited public charging facilities and the challenges in installing charging points at rental houses and informal settlements add to their concerns.

Drivers also highlighted a lack of service centres and concerns over battery safety and vehicle performance during floods.

The report calls for a phased transition, affordable loans, scrappage-linked purchase incentives, and battery-leasing models to reduce upfront costs.

It also recommends expanding charging facilities at autorickshaw stands, transit hubs and residential areas, and ensuring flood-resilient charging infrastructure.