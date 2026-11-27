CHENNAI: Children as young as six were rescued from bonded labour at an illegal wood-cutting unit near the Poondi reservoir in Pandur village on Wednesday. Twenty bonded labourers, including 11 children from three families, were found working there under exploitative conditions.

All 20, hailing from Agoor village in Tiruttani taluk, have been rescued following an inquiry led by the Tiruvallur sub collector Dr S Prashanth.

According to the inquiry, the accused, Kabali alias Kabilan of Tirupachur, had brought the three families to the site after paying an advance amount of `40,000 to Rajasekar’s family of eight and Rs 20,000 to Venkatesan’s family of four. Though the families were promised three meals a day, they were denied basic amenities.

The workers were promised Rs 1,500 per tonne of cut wood. However, expenses towards groceries, machinery rental and fuel were deducted from their earnings, while the initial advances were not adjusted against their wages, keeping them trapped in a cycle of debt bondage, the inquiry found.

Acting on a complaint lodged through the Navjivan portal, a team comprising revenue and labour welfare officials, police personnel and representatives of the International Justice Mission (IJM) inspected the site around 10 am on Wednesday (November 25). The team rescued 12 workers, including six children aged between six and 16, from two families.