CHENNAI: Children as young as six were rescued from bonded labour at an illegal wood-cutting unit near the Poondi reservoir in Pandur village on Wednesday. Twenty bonded labourers, including 11 children from three families, were found working there under exploitative conditions.
All 20, hailing from Agoor village in Tiruttani taluk, have been rescued following an inquiry led by the Tiruvallur sub collector Dr S Prashanth.
According to the inquiry, the accused, Kabali alias Kabilan of Tirupachur, had brought the three families to the site after paying an advance amount of `40,000 to Rajasekar’s family of eight and Rs 20,000 to Venkatesan’s family of four. Though the families were promised three meals a day, they were denied basic amenities.
The workers were promised Rs 1,500 per tonne of cut wood. However, expenses towards groceries, machinery rental and fuel were deducted from their earnings, while the initial advances were not adjusted against their wages, keeping them trapped in a cycle of debt bondage, the inquiry found.
Acting on a complaint lodged through the Navjivan portal, a team comprising revenue and labour welfare officials, police personnel and representatives of the International Justice Mission (IJM) inspected the site around 10 am on Wednesday (November 25). The team rescued 12 workers, including six children aged between six and 16, from two families.
Further inquiry revealed that another family of eight, comprising three adults and five children, had left the site on November 24 following alleged physical abuse. The family was headed by Tamilselvan, who reportedly suffered a hand fracture. Police sources said they had also traced the family.
Following a complaint lodged by the Pandur village administrative officer, Tiruvallur Taluk police registered a case against Kabali under sections 16 and 17 of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act (1976) and relevant provisions of the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.
The 12 workers rescued during the inspection were taken to the Tiruvallur tahsildar’s office and issued release certificates. Officials have started arrangements to open bank accounts for the rescued workers to facilitate the disbursal of government relief.
“We have initiated steps to ensure they [released bonded labourers] receive relief and rehabilitation benefits. We are coordinating with government departments to facilitate their rehabilitation,” Dr S Prashanth told TNIE.