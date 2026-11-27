CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Contractors Welfare Association on Thursday staged a protest demanding that the Greater Chennai Corporation release pending bills worth Rs 2,200 crore for civic works completed or nearing completion.

Association secretary R Ramarao told TNIE that bills were not processed for the past eight months despite contractors completing the works. “The previous government had floated several tenders ahead of the Assembly election and overstretched the works.

Now, when we approach corporation, officials say the civic body does not have adequate funds to clear the dues,” he said.

Ramarao pointed out that since the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department is headed by CM C Joseph Vijay, the association could not get an opportunity to meet him and explain their grievances.

“We have tried every available means to get the pending payments released, but have been unable to resolve the issue,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources in the corporation said that the civic body had requested the state government to sanction funds to clear the pending bills and added that steps were also being taken to release the dues periodically.