The city’s musicscape has always been diverse, with established artistes and striving indies occupying conventional and obscure spaces alike. Over time, as the art became louder, the magic of the true experience slowly started fading from its very sounds. Sofar Sounds, founded by Rafe Offer and his friends in London, identified this gap in 2009 and started experimenting with intimate, distraction-free music. Currently, Sofar is run by local city-based curators in more than 300 cities across 60+ countries, and it came to Chennai in 2016.
Thomas Davis, one of the current curators of Sofar, took over the chapter in 2023, along with Srikanth Natarajan. “The entire concept of Sofar is that people are coming for the music rather than a particular artist,” says Thomas. “We keep the venue and the artistes performing a secret.” Since reviving Sofar Chennai post-pandemic, the curators have hosted around 20 shows over the past three years, with at least one every month or every 45 days. “We do take a break once in a while for a couple of months to refresh ourselves and come back with new ideas and concepts,” he adds.
The venue is revealed 36 hours before the event. Sofar exclusively works with indie artistes, irrespective of genres and language. “We have also done something slightly different in Chennai compared to most Sofar shows across the world. We ensure at least one Tamil indie act and one female act in the lineup. Each artiste will have 30 minutes to talk about themselves and perform their music. So with a three-artiste lineup, the runtime is about two hours every show,” he says.
Beyond the music, the curators are also looking to create a space for other creative practitioners. Every Sofar show comes with a new poster, illustrated by a different artist. “We have a concept note that we share with all the artists who create our posters, but every single poster is different and reflects their individual art forms,” says Thomas. The posters are also given away to audiences as memorabilia.
The venue also plays an essential part in the experience. Having experimented with cafés, restaurants, turf grounds, event spaces, music studios, and even photography studios, the team is constantly looking for unconventional spaces. One of Thomas’ favourites was an office space where the audience sat at employees’ desks while the band performed in the breakout area. “We are always trying to find very different, quirky spaces. Predominantly, we have managed to find such spaces,” he says.
Thomas points to international names such as Chappell Roan, Ed Sheeran and Billie Eilish, who have been part of Sofar performances, as examples of its wider network. He also recalls an Indian artist who performed across 12 Sofar cities in a year before moving to the UK, where he subsequently toured other cities through the platform.
With the next show scheduled for November 29, Thomas provides a sneak peek at the artiste lineup. “We have an artiste travelling from Calcutta who is currently on a South India tour, and will be in Chennai that day.” He also hints that the secret venue will have a beach backdrop.
On why listeners need to attend these kinds of concerts too, Thomas says, “One, they (the audience) are supporting an indie artiste. Two, they’re listening to something new that possibly nobody has heard before, because we’ve had a lot of artistes perform their first-ever song at a Sofar set.” He adds, “It gives you the opportunity and the ability to discover artists you might not otherwise have come across.”
To know more, visit @sofarchennai on Instagram or sofarsounds.com