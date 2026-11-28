The city’s musicscape has always been diverse, with established artistes and striving indies occupying conventional and obscure spaces alike. Over time, as the art became louder, the magic of the true experience slowly started fading from its very sounds. Sofar Sounds, founded by Rafe Offer and his friends in London, identified this gap in 2009 and started experimenting with intimate, distraction-free music. Currently, Sofar is run by local city-based curators in more than 300 cities across 60+ countries, and it came to Chennai in 2016.

Thomas Davis, one of the current curators of Sofar, took over the chapter in 2023, along with Srikanth Natarajan. “The entire concept of Sofar is that people are coming for the music rather than a particular artist,” says Thomas. “We keep the venue and the artistes performing a secret.” Since reviving Sofar Chennai post-pandemic, the curators have hosted around 20 shows over the past three years, with at least one every month or every 45 days. “We do take a break once in a while for a couple of months to refresh ourselves and come back with new ideas and concepts,” he adds.