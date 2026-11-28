CHENNAI: Passengers from Sholinghur in Ranipet district are struggling as only one express train stops at the Sholinghur station in the morning, when commuters need them to travel to Chennai for work.
Around 1,500 passengers depend on the train Yelagiri Express from Sholinghur, which is particularly jam-packed on Mondays, commuters said.
D Karunakaran, who has commuted from Sholinghur by train for 20 years, said, “The Yelagiri Express is overcrowded. We are forced to stand with great difficulty. Passengers occupy every available space, including areas near the toilets and luggage racks.”
Recently, TNIE also noticed scores of people travelling on the footboard on the train due to overcrowding. Karunakaran said the Mangalore Express and Trivandrum Express pass through Sholinghur around 6.30 am and 8 am, respectively, but do not stop there.
“We want the railways to stop these two trains here as well, so that all are not forced to rely on the Yelagiri Express alone,” said M Rajesh, another commuter.
Evening services are also limited. S Prakash, another commuter, said, “The Yelagiri Express leaves Chennai Central at 5.55 pm. If we miss it, the next train is the Kaveri Express only at 9.15 pm.
We have to wait for so long. There have been times when we have missed both, ending in an odd situation. We need more trains between 6 pm and 9.15 pm.”
Prakash added that travelling by bus was not feasible as it would cost too much and take three to four hours.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Yercaud Express, which departs from Chennai Central around 11 pm, used to stop at Sholinghur. However, it has not stopped there post the pandemic, passengers said.
When contacted, a Southern Railway official said a local train to Tiruvannamalai is available from Chennai Beach at 6 pm, which passengers acknowledged was useful. However, they still want more express trains to stop at Sholinghur.
The official said additional train stoppages were not feasible due to operational constraints. “Track occupancy is already 90% in the Chennai-Arakkonam section. Stopping a train at one more station will affect the punctuality of all trains travelling behind it. Besides, the express train will lose its specificity if it is stopped at all stations,” he said.
Regarding the Yercaud Express, the official said they had written to higher authorities about the need to resume its stop at Sholinghur.