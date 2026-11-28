CHENNAI: Passengers from Sholinghur in Ranipet district are struggling as only one express train stops at the Sholinghur station in the morning, when commuters need them to travel to Chennai for work.

Around 1,500 passengers depend on the train Yelagiri Express from Sholinghur, which is particularly jam-packed on Mondays, commuters said.

D Karunakaran, who has commuted from Sholinghur by train for 20 years, said, “The Yelagiri Express is overcrowded. We are forced to stand with great difficulty. Passengers occupy every available space, including areas near the toilets and luggage racks.”

Recently, TNIE also noticed scores of people travelling on the footboard on the train due to overcrowding. Karunakaran said the Mangalore Express and Trivandrum Express pass through Sholinghur around 6.30 am and 8 am, respectively, but do not stop there.

“We want the railways to stop these two trains here as well, so that all are not forced to rely on the Yelagiri Express alone,” said M Rajesh, another commuter.

Evening services are also limited. S Prakash, another commuter, said, “The Yelagiri Express leaves Chennai Central at 5.55 pm. If we miss it, the next train is the Kaveri Express only at 9.15 pm.

We have to wait for so long. There have been times when we have missed both, ending in an odd situation. We need more trains between 6 pm and 9.15 pm.”