CHENNAI: Chennai-based entrepreneur Vardhaman Jain, who has spent nearly three decades in healthcare outsourcing and technology, has now drawn attention for a very different reason donating 121-kg gold to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

Jain and his wife Radhika handed over the 46 pieces of specially crafted gold jewellery at Tirumala on Thursday in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

According to sources, the founder and vice chairman of Access Healthcare has regularly made donations worth crores to religious and charitable institutions, but has preferred they remain undisclosed. His contributions include a specially crafted gold crown gifted to the temple.

A person familiar with Jain’s philanthropy said the entrepreneur had requested Naidu not to publicise his identity. His approach to philanthropy appears to mirror his personal style: understated and away from publicity.

Under Jain, Access Healthcare has grown into a market leader. His approach has been to move beyond conventional outsourcing by investing in proprietary automation platforms, including Echo, a robotic process automation tool, and ARC.in, a business process management system, to improve operational efficiency and profitability.

His entrepreneurial journey began in 1997 when he co-founded Vision Healthsource, a company specialising in healthcare services. Its acquisition by Perot Systems brought him into a larger global technology and services operation.

Jain’s engagement with philanthropy extends beyond religious donations. Through the Shree Sarita Jain Foundation Trust, he supports education and emergency healthcare. He also founded Aavishkaar, a skills development initiative for underprivileged youth.