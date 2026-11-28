CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday removed a total of 79 encroachments, including kitchen areas of hotels and fish stalls, from the footpath and roadside along Loop Road near Marina Beach, following a Madras High Court direction to clear encroachments and ensure free flow of traffic.

On November 25, the HC directed the GCC commissioner, city police commissioner, district collector and additional commissioner of police (Traffic) to appear in person on December 1 in connection with a contempt of court case over the failure to remove encroachments along Loop Road.

The encroachments removed on Friday included 30 hotels, 37 fish stalls and 12 small shops (kiosks).

A corporation official told TNIE that 157 more bunk shops, 110 fish stalls and nine food outlets have been identified as encroachments along the stretch. The eviction drive will continue, the official added.

Though a modern fish market was constructed at Loop Road for Nochikuppam fish vendors, several of them returned to the roadside seeking modifications to the market, which houses 360 stalls.

The modification works are nearing completion and allotments are expected in the next two to three days. So far, 115 eligible vendors have agreed to the allotment and received shops in July this year, the official added.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board has issued notices to 23 food stalls near Pattinapakkam, asking them to vacate the area within seven days.