CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation on Friday removed a total of 79 encroachments, including kitchen areas of hotels and fish stalls, from the footpath and roadside along Loop Road near Marina Beach, following a Madras High Court direction to clear encroachments and ensure free flow of traffic.
On November 25, the HC directed the GCC commissioner, city police commissioner, district collector and additional commissioner of police (Traffic) to appear in person on December 1 in connection with a contempt of court case over the failure to remove encroachments along Loop Road.
The encroachments removed on Friday included 30 hotels, 37 fish stalls and 12 small shops (kiosks).
A corporation official told TNIE that 157 more bunk shops, 110 fish stalls and nine food outlets have been identified as encroachments along the stretch. The eviction drive will continue, the official added.
Though a modern fish market was constructed at Loop Road for Nochikuppam fish vendors, several of them returned to the roadside seeking modifications to the market, which houses 360 stalls.
The modification works are nearing completion and allotments are expected in the next two to three days. So far, 115 eligible vendors have agreed to the allotment and received shops in July this year, the official added.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board has issued notices to 23 food stalls near Pattinapakkam, asking them to vacate the area within seven days.
As per the notices, the food stalls had been set up on TNUHDB land in the old Pattinapakkam project area without permission.
The establishments were operating without fire safety permits and corporation approval, while also discharging sewage water into stormwater drains and open spaces.
It warned that failure to vacate would invite legal action and would be removed with police assistance.
Tambaram corporation removes illegal hoardings
Chennai: The Tambaram City Municipal Corporation on Thursday removed 19 unauthorised advertising hoardings along Major Mukund Road in Zone 5 and collected `3.9 lakh fine from the advertising agencies and owners concerned.
According to a release issued by the corporation, a special inspection was conducted along the road on Thursday by a team of corporation officials on the instructions of commissioner R Saranya.
The officials found 19 advertising hoardings put up without obtaining permission. All the hoardings were removed immediately, and fines were imposed on the agencies and individuals responsible.