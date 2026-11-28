CHENNAI: The forest department seized 11 animals, including a grizzled giant squirrel, and arrested a 26-year-old man during a raid at a residence in Medavakkam on suspicion of illegal wildlife possession and trade.

Acting on a tip-off about the alleged illegal possession and sale of protected wildlife and exotic birds, a special team led by Tambaram forest ranger Raja conducted a surprise inspection at the premises.

Officials recovered one grizzled giant squirrel, three exotic lizards, six African lovebirds and one colourful parrot, which were allegedly being kept for illegal trade.

The accused, Sivakumar, was taken into custody and produced before a magistrate. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody at Puzhal prison. The rescued animals are scheduled to be handed over to the Vandalur zoo for rehabilitation.

Forest officials have launched a further probe to trace the source of the animals and identify others involved in the alleged illegal wildlife trade.

The seizure of a grizzled giant squirrel a protected species native to parts of southern India has raised concerns over the illegal trade of native wildlife alongside exotic species.

Officials are probing the circumstances under which the animals were kept at the residence.