CHENNAI: The Guindy police have registered a case against a co-working space founder and five others following a complaint by US-based IT firm ennVee Solutions Pvt Ltd alleging that cash, laptops, server equipment and confidential documents went missing from its office at Kochar Globe in Guindy.

The FIR was registered on November 24 based on a complaint lodged by ennVee’s financial controller.

As per the complaint, the coworking space imposed a lockout at the office on November 18, preventing over 120 employees from accessing the premises.

The company subsequently approached the HC, which on ordered that it be allowed to access the office. When staff entered the premises, they allegedly found the office ransacked.

The complaint states over 90 laptops and a server containing client data, valued at more than Rs 2 crore, were missing. Probe is on.