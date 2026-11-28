CHENNAI: The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has approved the revised detailed project report (DPR) for the 27.34-km Singaperumal Koil-Poonjeri section (phase 5), which was part of the 133-km Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR), paving the way for fresh tenders to be floated shortly. The project involves developing an access-controlled six-lane highway with two-lane service roads on either side.

The estimated cost of phase 5 is between Rs 2,900 crore and Rs 3,015 crore.

The Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) cancelled the earlier tender for developing the highway on phase 5 section on September 17, citing administrative reasons.

However, sources told TNIE that the primary reason was the failure to properly assess flood levels along the stretch before inviting bids.

A senior government official said the earlier DPR had been prepared without obtaining official flood-level data from the water resources department (WRD).

“When the data from WRD reached TNRDC during the tendering process, it emerged that the height of the carriageway needed to be revised. This necessitated changes to the DPR,” the official said.

Subsequently, the tender was cancelled and the DPR revised to incorporate changes. “JICA officials recently scrutinised the revised DPR and approved it. Fresh tenders are expected to be invited shortly,” the official added.