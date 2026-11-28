CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has taken up various development works worth Rs 41.66 crore in the chief minister’s Perambur Assembly constituency.

These include building modern bus shelters, motor rooms with sump tanks, stormwater drains, UPHCs, school building improvements, playgrounds, parks, and a community hall.

Five modern bus shelters are being established at Rs 20.3 lakh each at SIDCO Nagar, Sharma Nagar, MKB Nagar and SM Nagar. These will be equipped with surveillance cameras, EV charging facilities, wi-fi, lighting and centralised monitoring systems for women’s safety.

Parks are being developed at SIDCO Nagar and Sharma Nagar at a cost of `3.81 crore. A multipurpose sports ground at Mayor Krishnamoorthy Nagar and a playground are being developed at Rs 90.98 lakh and Rs 1.13 crore, respectively.

Sports facilities worth Rs 65.73 lakh are also being created at Dr Ambedkar Arts College, while a sports complex is coming up at Mullai Nagar for `1.99 crore. Stormwater drains worth `12.96 crore are being constructed along Arignar Anna Salai.