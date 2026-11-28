When the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) Group established its first school in 1958, at Nungambakkam, it started with just 13 students. They gathered in a thatched shed on the terrace of the residence of the dean and director of the school, Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, better known as Dr (Mrs) YGP. Today, more than 8,000 students are guided by 500 staff members across PSBB’s four main campuses in Chennai, with additional branches under the PSBB Millennium.
The PSBB Group of Schools marked the birth centenary of its founder on Friday with the release of a customised India Post ‘MyStamp’ in her honour. The stamp was released by Sayeed Rashid, postmaster general, Southern Region, Madurai, and Postmaster General, Chennai City Region (additional charge). Sheela Rajendra, dean, director and correspondent of PSBB Group of Schools, received the first album.
Sayeed said it was more than issuing a postage item and was about preserving memory in a tangible and lasting form. Describing philately as a way of preserving a nation’s cultural memory, he said the stamp recognised Mrs YGP’s contribution to education and the values she instilled in generations of students. “Education is still left in you after all that has been learned in the classes has long been forgotten,” he told the students. He urged them to dream boldly and remain rooted in “accountability, integrity and responsibility”.
Executive trustee YG Rajendra recalled the role played by his father, YGP, who supported his mother and helped raise funds by approaching people across the city to establish the school. He also acknowledged the families who supported the school’s predominantly women teaching staff.
The ceremony also featured the 42nd Shastiabdapoorthi Endowment Lecture, delivered by alumnus R Shankar Raman, president and director of finance at Larsen & Toubro. “The beauty of this is the value systems are so deeply ingrained that you do the right things even when you are not watched,” he said, describing the school, YGP, and its teachers as the moral compass of my life.
Addressing senior students, Shankar urged them to understand their strengths before choosing a path. He said they needed some amount of self-awareness about their preferences and inclinations. He also advised them to handle newfound freedom responsibly. “By all means enjoy your freedom, but it cannot be at the cost of your responsibility,” he concluded.