When the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) Group established its first school in 1958, at Nungambakkam, it started with just 13 students. They gathered in a thatched shed on the terrace of the residence of the dean and director of the school, Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, better known as Dr (Mrs) YGP. Today, more than 8,000 students are guided by 500 staff members across PSBB’s four main campuses in Chennai, with additional branches under the PSBB Millennium.

The PSBB Group of Schools marked the birth centenary of its founder on Friday with the release of a customised India Post ‘MyStamp’ in her honour. The stamp was released by Sayeed Rashid, postmaster general, Southern Region, Madurai, and Postmaster General, Chennai City Region (additional charge). Sheela Rajendra, dean, director and correspondent of PSBB Group of Schools, received the first album.