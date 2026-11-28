The damage caused by war is often irreversible and long-lasting. It leaves behind lost childhoods, estranged families, displacement, the anguish of separation, and a lack of sense of belonging. This is true for many Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, who, even after years of living in Tamil Nadu, continue to feel like outsiders. The fragments of childhood remain with young adults who arrived in India as children. Challenges continue even after completing their schooling, particularly because of their uncertain citizenship status. On the other hand, those born in India hope to make their dreams come true.
For Saieesan S, who arrived at Mandapam Camp in Ramanathapuram lugging his Class 8 textbooks, the initial years were about coming to terms with a reality that had turned his once-comfortable family life in Jaffna upside down. “It was heartbreaking for me to see my mother, who had worked as a government school teacher in Sri Lanka, take up menial jobs at construction sites and fisheries. She earned Rs 100-Rs 150 a day. Having a good meal was a luxury,” he says. These struggles constantly reminded him that only a good education could help his family lead a “dignified life”.
Although schooling was never a major hurdle for him, securing a college seat was challenging. Despite scoring the second-highest marks among government school students in his district in the Class 12 examinations, he could not get an engineering seat through counselling. “I was not eligible for a medical seat,” he says. He had to explore scholarship opportunities to pursue higher education. Through the STARS scheme, he bagged a B.Tech seat at VIT, Vellore. He then got placed with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). However, he says, “I had to submit a self-declaration stating that I’m a refugee and do not have a work permit or a passport and would not be able to travel abroad.”
Sharmilan Vipokan, who also secured job offers from multinational companies, says he faced difficulties during the onboarding process because of his nationality. Without a passport or a formal work permit, he had to approach the Taluk office and Ezhilagam (Commissionerate of Rehabilitation & Welfare) for reference and recommendation letters, or any other supporting documents. Every time he considers changing jobs, he has to go through the same cycle of difficulties and obtain a fresh permission letter, which he says is not a pleasant experience. “After reaching the final rounds of recruitment, my profile would be put on hold during the document verification process. I have been rejected several times solely because of my nationality,” he says.
Sharmilan arrived in Tamil Nadu on his sixth birthday in 2006. Adapting to his new surroundings meant learning to understand a different dialect of Tamil. Gradually, Puzhal Camp and its neighbourhood became his entire world. The prospect of getting into a college looked murky until he secured admission at Loyola College, which had a provision for refugee students and offered fee concessions. He enrolled in BSc Computer Science.
But college exposed him to a different reality. Until the ice-breaking session on his first day, he had never experienced any form of exclusion. “After I introduced myself as a Sri Lankan refugee, my professor told me in front of the entire class that I would be expelled if I ever got into any trouble.” Those words stayed with him throughout his college years.
He recalls what he left behind in his homeland. “I was five years old and playing with my mother when I heard war announcements, followed by loud gunshots in the backyard of our home.” Outings with his grandparents and the happy moments spent with his friends remain among his fondest memories of Sri Lanka.
Nansika, who was born at Thenpallipattu Camp in Tiruvannamalai district, says she has no real idea of what Sri Lanka looks like. However, she often hears her parents talk about the vast stretch of land they once owned there. Visits from her maternal relatives are her only personal connection to the country.
A 21-year-old sports enthusiast and national-level karate player, Nansika has participated in almost all sporting activities since childhood. After completing her graduation, she began teaching karate at schools before securing a job in the human resources department at a popular clothing store. “Despite the uncertainty surrounding my citizenship status, my regular sports practice is also a way of preparing for my dream of taking the UPSC exams and becoming an IPS officer,” she shares.
She is required to report to the camp for periodic verification. Her father, who works as a painting contractor in Ooty, and her mother, who works as a caretaker in Dharmapuri, also return to the camp for these checks, fearing that their names could be struck off the camp register if they fail to report.
Like Nansika, V Nikitha was born in the Thenpallipattu Camp. The 17-year-old student says, “We are born here but are denied access to many opportunities.” Currently pursuing B.Com at VELS University, Nikitha says she secured admission through a scholarship.
But not all have received the opportunity to study beyond a point. Many of her peers from the camps have dropped out of school. She recalls the plight of one of her classmates, who lost his mother and has an alcoholic father. With two siblings to support, he had to look for work to provide for his family. He eventually took up painting and is now willing to do any job to make ends meet. For many youngsters like him, entering the informal labour sector appears to be an easier way out.
After completing her degree, Nikitha hopes to pursue a course in fashion design and start her own boutique. Having spent years living in a small 10 X 10 feet house constructed by the government, she dreams of leaving the camp for good. “The houses we live in can accommodate only two or three people. We need to move out of the camps to live freely. Once we step out, there should be no looking back,” she says.