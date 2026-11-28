The damage caused by war is often irreversible and long-lasting. It leaves behind lost childhoods, estranged families, displacement, the anguish of separation, and a lack of sense of belonging. This is true for many Sri Lankan Tamil refugees, who, even after years of living in Tamil Nadu, continue to feel like outsiders. The fragments of childhood remain with young adults who arrived in India as children. Challenges continue even after completing their schooling, particularly because of their uncertain citizenship status. On the other hand, those born in India hope to make their dreams come true.

For Saieesan S, who arrived at Mandapam Camp in Ramanathapuram lugging his Class 8 textbooks, the initial years were about coming to terms with a reality that had turned his once-comfortable family life in Jaffna upside down. “It was heartbreaking for me to see my mother, who had worked as a government school teacher in Sri Lanka, take up menial jobs at construction sites and fisheries. She earned Rs 100-Rs 150 a day. Having a good meal was a luxury,” he says. These struggles constantly reminded him that only a good education could help his family lead a “dignified life”.