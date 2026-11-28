CHENNAI: The state government has issued a government order for upgrading 797.13 km of village and village panchayat union roads, covering 340 stretches, from single-lane roads to Other District Road (ODR) standards at a cost of Rs 1,037.7 crore.

According to a press note, under the Rural Roads Development Division of the scheme, administrative approval has been granted for the same.

Of these, 103 roads covering 226.83 km in the Chennai region will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 316.41 crore; 131 roads covering 326.21 km in the Coimbatore region at Rs 410.77 crore; 29 roads covering 66.66 km in the Madurai region at Rs 88.28 crore; and 77 roads covering 177.43 km in the Tiruchy region at Rs 222.24 crore.

The roads were selected based on their existing condition, local requirements, and representations received from MPs and MLAs, said the statement.

Based on traffic volume, 1,000 km of single-lane ODRs are planned to be widened into intermediate-lane roads every year at `1,300 crore. Additionally, 1,000 km of village panchayat and panchayat union roads are to be upgraded at an annual cost of `1,250 crore.