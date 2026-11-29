CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is looking to enlist private developers, corporate offices, hospitals and educational institutions to build direct pedestrian links between their premises and Phase-II stations, according to an official release. The walkways are meant to make public transport more attractive for students, commuters, and people visiting healthcare institutions.

Establishments along the three Phase-II corridors can connect to nearby stations via dedicated foot overbridges (FOB) and elevated walkways, reducing reliance on road transport for short journeys.

Under the approved policy, private entities will bear the capital cost of the connecting infrastructure, while CMRL will take over operation and maintenance, the release said.

The links will open into the public zones of the metro rail stations and commuters can then reach the adjoining premises without entering the fare-controlled zone. Where a connection to the fare-controlled zone is required, the private entity will have to meet the additional costs.

CMRL will assess proposals individually, subject to technical feasibility and approval by the competent authority. It has invited interested establishments along the three corridors to explore such connections.