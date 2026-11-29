CHENNAI: Fond recollections of Dr H V Hande’s association with M G Ramachandran, including his term as a member of the former chief minister’s cabinet, his gentle interactions with patients, medical service to the poor and mentorship of several politicians who went on to occupy prominent positions marked the centenary celebrations of the former state health minister organised by the ACS Foundation at the D G Vaishnav College auditorium in the city on Saturday.

Leaders cutting across party lines, former judges, doctors and educationists who gathered to honour the centenarian described him as a rare public personality who had dedicated his life to serve society.

Dr A C Shanmugam, chancellor of Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, led the event.

Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly J C D Prabhakar, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, former Madras High Court judges T N Vallinayagam and B Rajendran, RMK Educational Group chairman R S Munirathnam, Padma Bhushan awardee Nalli Kuppusamy and senior cardiologist V Chokkalingam were present.

Recalling Hande’s influence on his political career, Assembly Speaker Prabhakar said, “The main thing I learnt from Dr Hande was humanity. He taught me what it means to be a good human being.” Describing Hande as his mentor, he recalled how the latter guided him through electoral setbacks and taught him the importance of engaging with the public constantly.

Nagenthran praised Hande’s generosity and service to the underprivileged, besides recalling the enduring companionship of Hande and his wife Shantha.

Hande, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to the organisers, dignitaries and everyone who had gathered to celebrate the occasion for the affection and respect showered on him.