CHENNAI: Palavakkam and Thiruvanmiyur beaches are set to undergo a major facelift at a total cost of Rs 12 crore, with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) planning to upgrade beachfront infrastructure and introduce a range of facilities as part of efforts to secure the international Blue Flag Beach certification.

The proposed works will be undertaken under the Tamil Nadu Sustainability Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy (TN-SHORE) project, supported by the World Bank.

GCC has floated tenders worth Rs 6.1 crore for implementing the Blue Flag Beach programme at Palavakkam Beach. While Rs 3.54 crore will be funded through the World Bank, Rs 2.56 crore will be funded through the Chief Minister Infrastructure Urban Development Mission.

The beach currently attracts around 80 to 120 visitors on weekdays and up to 200 visitors on weekends and public holidays.

For Thiruvanmiyur Beach, a similar allocation has received administrative sanction, and tenders are expected to be floated this week, a corporation official from the special projects department told TNIE.

The works will cover 5.5 acres at Palavakkam Beach and around 3.8 acres at Thiruvanmiyur Beach, the official added.

Both beaches will receive facilities similar to those introduced as part of the first and second phases of the Blue Flag development at Marina Beach.

The proposed amenities include reading areas, meditation stages, police booths, selfie points, sit-out spaces with thatched umbrellas, bamboo recliner chairs, an entrance arch, labour sheds and container-based toilets. To improve accessibility, five amphibious wheelchairs and porta mats will be provided for persons with disabilities.

Apart from infrastructure development, the project will also include measures to improve wastewater and solid waste management in the beach area.