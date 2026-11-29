CHENNAI: Palavakkam and Thiruvanmiyur beaches are set to undergo a major facelift at a total cost of Rs 12 crore, with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) planning to upgrade beachfront infrastructure and introduce a range of facilities as part of efforts to secure the international Blue Flag Beach certification.
The proposed works will be undertaken under the Tamil Nadu Sustainability Harnessing Ocean Resources and Blue Economy (TN-SHORE) project, supported by the World Bank.
GCC has floated tenders worth Rs 6.1 crore for implementing the Blue Flag Beach programme at Palavakkam Beach. While Rs 3.54 crore will be funded through the World Bank, Rs 2.56 crore will be funded through the Chief Minister Infrastructure Urban Development Mission.
The beach currently attracts around 80 to 120 visitors on weekdays and up to 200 visitors on weekends and public holidays.
For Thiruvanmiyur Beach, a similar allocation has received administrative sanction, and tenders are expected to be floated this week, a corporation official from the special projects department told TNIE.
The works will cover 5.5 acres at Palavakkam Beach and around 3.8 acres at Thiruvanmiyur Beach, the official added.
Both beaches will receive facilities similar to those introduced as part of the first and second phases of the Blue Flag development at Marina Beach.
The proposed amenities include reading areas, meditation stages, police booths, selfie points, sit-out spaces with thatched umbrellas, bamboo recliner chairs, an entrance arch, labour sheds and container-based toilets. To improve accessibility, five amphibious wheelchairs and porta mats will be provided for persons with disabilities.
Apart from infrastructure development, the project will also include measures to improve wastewater and solid waste management in the beach area.
The corporation also plans to strengthen beach safety arrangements by installing safety and information flags and providing lifeguards with binoculars and water-rescue equipment, including life jackets, rescue throw bags, and other emergency response equipment. However, the number of facilities will be decided based on the specific requirements of each beach, the official said.
Meanwhile, the tender document records stakeholder consultations held during a field survey at Palavakkam Beach on February 21, 2025. It said even the local fishing community at Palavakkam, who primarily depend on fishing for their livelihood and use traditional methods, expressed optimism about the prospects of enhanced tourism following the proposed development.
However, the response from the fishing community at Thiruvanmiyur has been different. Karunakaran, a fisherman from Thiruvanmiyur, told TNIE that they continued to oppose the Blue Flag Beach initiative, fearing it could affect their fishing activities. Officials said water quality at Palavakkam and Thiruvanmiyur beaches was yet to be assessed.