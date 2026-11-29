CHENNAI: A 58-year-old retired military officer, who was riding a motorcycle, was killed in an accident involving stray cattle on the Vandalur-Walajabad Road near Mannivakkam signal around 10 am on Saturday.

According to police, the victim, Chandrasekhar from Vengambakkam near Vandalur, lost balance after his motorcycle hit a stray cow and fell on the road. A school bus coming from behind on the same road ran him over, killing him on the spot, added the police.

After passers-by alerted the police and emergency medical services, the body of the victim was sent to Tambaram Government General Hospital for an autopsy.

In a separate incident, during the wee hours of Saturday, a 26-year-old employee of an IT firm was killed after a car rammed his two-wheeler from behind on Ambattur Estate Road near Mangal Park in Anna Nagar.

The police said the victim, Praveen of Pallikaranai, after having dinner with his colleague, Jai Vaishanavi (24), at the Kora Food Street, was returning to Pallikaranai on his motorcycle.

When the two were near Mangal Park around 1.45 am, a speeding car driven by one Umar Sherief (32) of Nerkundram allegedly hit their motorcycle from behind. Praveen sustained severe head injuries and died while on the way to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Jai Vaishanavi was admitted to a private hospital in Thirumangalam.

The police have registered two separate cases in connection with the accidents and initiated investigation. Car driver Umar Sherief and the driver of the school bus, Kumaresan, are yet to be arrested.