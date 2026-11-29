CHENNAI: A direct container service between Thailand’s Ranong Port and Chennai was inaugurated on Saturday, promising to cut shipping times between the two countries from as much as 16 days to about five.

The MV TCI Surya, operated by TCI Seaways, will leave Ranong on November 29 with 200 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and is due at Chennai Port on December 5, where Chennai Port Authority will receive it.

It is the first call by an Indian vessel at Ranong under the BIMSTEC regional initiative. The Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) launched the service at a ceremony led by its director-general, Jirapong Theppithak.

Rachan Meenoi, governor of Ranong Province, and Tarun Mangal of the Indian embassy in Thailand attended, alongside representatives of TCI Seaways, J.M. Baxi, DP World Logistics Solutions and other agencies, a release late on Saturday night stated.

The route traces back to a memorandum of understanding between Chennai Port Authority and PAT’s Ranong Port, signed at the first BIMSTEC Conclave of Ports in Visakhapatnam in November 2019. The agreement committed both sides to deeper maritime links and trade, and gave TCI Seaways the basis for proposing the service.