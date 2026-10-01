Anita Ratnam’s 'Naachiyar Next' explores the girl that Andal was

There is a particular image of Andal, one among the 12 Azhwars, that has stayed with anyone who learns of her — hair tied into a kondai (bun) on one side, an open garland left hanging from her neck, and a parrot perched on her left hand. But dancer-storyteller Anita Ratnam sees Andal beyond this popular visual imagery.

She was fascinated by the woman behind the image, the young girl Andal once was — an imagination that traversed centuries, the poetry of desire, and, eventually, an icon who loved so desperately that even gods, nature, and the world around her became part of that longing. “I don’t see a goddess [in Andal], I’ve seen a young girl, who is hopelessly in love,” says Anita.