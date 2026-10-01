Chennai: Balconies gone, it is double the danger now

CHENNAI: Nearly two years after Syed Gulam, a 22-year-old resident, died when a sunshade collapsed on him at the dilapidated Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements in Srinivasapuram near Pattinapakkam, the officials have demolished weak portions of the buildings, especially balconies in view of the northeast monsoon. The demolition, carried out a month ago, has left residents anxious. The balconies have not been restored and they now walk past broken portions with no protective walls.

A 20-year-old resident said a large piece of concrete recently fell from the roof while her sister was doing her homework in the hall. “I noticed it in time and pushed her aside. Otherwise, I don’t know what would have happened. Concrete pieces also fall on our food while we eat. We cannot continue living like this. The government must act,” she said.

A third-floor resident, who lives alone, has started staying at his workplace after his balcony was demolished. “I have no space to even walk,” he said. Another resident said, “It was I who asked them to demolish the balcony, but I never thought they would leave it without restoring it.”

The scheme has 1,356 tenements in 68 blocks, all severely dilapidated, with rusted iron reinforcement exposed. It was among 61 areas a technical committee recommended for reconstruction, citing the age and declining stability of the buildings. However, more than 1,000 original allottees and their families still call the tenements home, and about 2,000 encroachers live alongside them in temporary structures and huts. Together, they need at least 3,000 new units.